Two Scandinavian women tourists found dead in Morocco

Two Scandinavian women tourists have been found dead in Morocco with cuts to their necks, the country’s interior ministry said.

The bodies were found near Imlil, in Morocco's High Atlas mountains
Both bodies were found near the town of Imlil in the High Atlas mountain range, near the foot of North Africa’s highest peak, Mount Toubkal.

The women, from Denmark and Norway respectively, have not yet been named.

A police investigation has been launched into their deaths, the interior ministry statement said.BBC News

