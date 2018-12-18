Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Jose Mourinho: Manchester United sack manager

15,498 3

Jose Mourinho has left his job as Manchester United manager after two and a half years in charge.

Mourinho has left United on the back of a bruising 3-1 defeat at Liverpool
Mourinho has left United on the back of a bruising 3-1 defeat at Liverpool

The Portuguese, 55, won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford.

But United are sixth in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday.

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” United said in a statement.

Related Articles

United legends blast Mourinho after Liverpool loss

9,364 3

Jose, Pogba tiff rages on

10,796 35

Man Utd fight back again but Arsenal extend unbeaten run in…

16,991 13

‘Man United need to sack Mourinho’

10,518 147

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.” BBC Sport

You might also like More from author