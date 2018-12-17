Chipezeze eyes Warriors call

By Mukudzei Chingwere

In-form South Africa-based goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze is craving for a Warriors call and has remained steadfast despite his tremendously growing profile Down South after a trailblazing start to life at Baroka FC since joining them at the start of the 2018-2019 South African Premiership soccer season.

The 28-year-old has had a fairytale rise since leaving local Premiership side Chicken Inn and recently played a pivotal role guiding Bakgaga to a Telkom Knock-out Cup success.

Just under six months into life at his Limpopo base, his coach Wedson Nyirenda already fears the possibility of losing the talented shot-stopper who is now rated as one of the best in his position in South Africa.

Addressing the South African media, Nyirenda showered praise at the Zimbabwean goal-minder and admitted the impenetrable barrier erected by Chipezeze has been the mainstay in which his men has build their success on.

“Chipezeze has come of age in the goalkeeping (department). He has been there for us . . . Every other good team must have a good goalkeeper first.”

On the prospects of losing his goalkeeper Nyirenda said: “That is what football is about, if you are doing well you have to go somewhere else, if you are not doing well, people will fire you . . . that is football,” Nyirenda was quoted as saying by the South African press.

Back home Chipezeze is yet to convince the Warriors technical department that he deserves a call with coach Sunday Chidzambwa preferring the big duo of George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda for the senior national team’s goalkeeping responsibilities.

Proven talents such as Tatenda Mukuruva and Bernard Donavan have been overlooked by the veteran gaffer at the expense of the big options at his disposal.

However, Chipezeze might be tipped to gatecrash into the Warriors fold despite his smaller frame ahead of next year’s final AFCON qualifying fixture at home against Congo.

Neutrals have tipped the Baroka goal-minder to guard the Warriors goalpost as the first-choice ahead of the preferred duo of Chigova and Sibanda.

Speaking to The Herald from his base in South Africa, Chipezeze recently said it will be a dream to play for the senior national soccer team but admitted those who are ahead of him in the pecking order are very good options and deserve to be part of the Warriors fold.

“I have worked very hard to settle at Baroka and I am still working very hard to improve my game personally I think I still have to continue working on my game.” The Herald