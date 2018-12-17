Jah Signal rises as gigs line up

By Tonderai Zvimba

Some call him the man-of-the-moment while others have named him the best Zimdancehall chanter of 2018 but either way, Jah Signal is the biggest breakout Zimdancehall artiste of 2018.

With his hit songs Sweetie (Shinga Muroora) and Stonyeni making waves nationwide, it has been a good year for the young musician who has had several local and international tours arranged for him.

The fast-rising musician who released his album Jaya in October toured different cities in Australia including Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne last month with Jah Prayzah.

On November 30, he performed in Dubai and this past weekend, the musician performed in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Interestingly, all these shows have been well-attended showing that the musician is on the right path.

Next Friday, Jah Signal will unpack his Jaya album for the first time in Victoria Falls at Comfort Pub and Grill and on the following day, he will bring it to Bulawayo as he will be at The Vista.

This will be his second performance in Bulawayo after an oversubscribed show at Zansibar in October.

These shows have helped the chanter expose his talent to various audiences, in the process, creating demand for other Zimdancehall musicians.

One of the promoters – Dee Nosh who has been behind most of Jah Signal’s local tours, said they were on a quest to promote up-and-coming artistes.

“These artistes never get that much mileage or funds from concerts so I’m trying to organise gigs for them every week so that they get something as they’ll be headline acts.”

“I’m not only working with Zimdancehall artistes as we’re also pushing Zim Hip Hop artistes as well and artistes from other small towns.”

With this initiative, Dee Nosh said there was no need for up-and-coming artistes to beg to be included on lineups for the so-called big concerts.

“These artistes don’t have to wait for big shows or concerts to make money as they know they have their own events weekly, especially during this festive season.

"Other than cash, these weekly shows give them exposure," said Dee Nosh.