Bustop TV partners Kwese iflix

By Tonderai Zvimba

Online production company Bustop TV which specialises in comic skits has partnered with online content provider Kwese Iflix to come up with a comedy TV series Comic Tick that is already available on the Kwese platform.

Comic Tick features Zimbabwe’s finest stand-up comedians.

The first season has 10 episodes and features stand-up comedians Doc Vikela, Mandla Da Comedian and C’skhanyiso Dat Guy among others. In each episode, viewers will get to know more about these comedians and watch them perform.

One of the Bustop TV founders, Luckie Aaroni said: “Comic Tick is commissioned work by Kwese iflix. They asked if we could create content targeting youths for their platform as they believe that comedy is one of the most watched content by Zimbabweans online. We agreed and came up with the concept of Comic Tick,” said Aaroni.

The production of Comic Tick, Aaroni said was fully funded by Kwese iflix including the payment of all the comedians who appear on the series.

Aaroni said a second season of Comic Tick was scheduled for next year adding that if the market responds well, they would continue doing more work with Kwese iflix.

“I think it’s very important for these platforms to have more local content so that the Zimbabwean audience have a reason to subscribe on these video on demand platforms that are emerging.

“It’s sad that TelOne launched their platform without any Zimbabwean production. There’s great talent in Zimbabwe right now and Zimbabweans are hungry for local content,” said Aaroni.

Kwese iflix now boasts of more than 1,2 million active accountholders since it launched in May this year to become one of the country’s largest television platforms.

This clearly indicates that with many Zimbabweans turning to Kwese iflix, it’s time they engage more with local content producers. The Chronicle