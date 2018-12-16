MDC end of year dinner dance in PICTURES

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa held its end of year presidential dinner dance. Below are some of the pictures from the event.



According to the details of the dinner dance, presidential chair fees were pegged at $3 000, platinum $1 000, diamond $750, gold $500, silver $300, bronze $100 and overflow $50.

According to the invitations sent to its top members, councillors, mayors and parliamentarians were asked to pay varying amounts.

“All members of Parliament and Harare councillors are requested to pay a minimum of $300.

“Mayors are requested to pay a minimum of $500 and all other urban councillors are requested to pay a minimum of $100.”