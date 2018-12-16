Goat thief beaten to death

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

Punishment for a troublesome thief turned nasty after he was beaten to death by villagers accusing him of stealing a goat.

Unfortunately from the mob, only one villager was identified and was arrested on a murder charge.

Nyamafisa Juda (54) will live to curse the day he kicked the now deceased Mose Ngwenya as all the blame is coming to him.

Villagers from Takarangana Village in Mberengwa teamed up to mete instant justice on Ngwenya whom they accused of stealing goats.

It is reported that Juda was on his way home when he found villagers beating Ngwenya and just kicked him once before continuing with his journey.

Little did he know that he had invited trouble for himself because after the death of Ngwenya, people chose to remember his “kick” only.

Ngwenya died a few days after the assault and only Juda was arrested.

He was hauled before Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to 20 December as they wait for post-mortem.

Circumstances are that on 7 December, Juda found the now deceased Mose Ngwenya being assaulted by villagers after being found in possession of a stolen goat. He joined the villagers, kicked Ngwenya once on his back then continued with his journey leaving villagers thoroughly beating the now deceased.

Some villagers came to Ngwenya’s rescue and rushed him to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Unfortunately he died a few days later and after investigations, police arrested Juda.

Juda confirmed that he kicked the now deceased once on the back and the presiding magistrate remanded him in custody to 20 December. B-Metro.