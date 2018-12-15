Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Chikore’s trial in false start

10,065 1

By Anesu Madiye

The trial of former president Robert Mugabe’s son-in-law, Simba Chikore, on charges of unlawfully detaining an employee, which was supposed to commence yesterday, has been postponed to January 24.

Simba Chikore was at the court on Tuesday and was in the company of his wife Bona Chikore-Mugabe, his lawyer Jonathan Samkange and police detectives.
File picture of Simba Chikore at court in the company of his wife Bona Chikore-Mugabe, his lawyer Jonathan Samkange and police detectives.

The State stated that they needed more time to prepare their case and that they will be ready on the said date.
Chikore, who is being jointly charged with Simbarashe Mutimbe, unlawfully detained Bertha Zakeyo, a former Zimbabwe Airways employee and the reasons are unknown.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that Chikore, who was then Zimbabwe Airways boss, connived with Mutimbe, who was also employed by the same company, and unlawfully detained Ms Zakeyo for hours, thereby depriving her of her freedom.

Related Articles

Bigwigs throng Harare court

49,893 51

Chikore, Mutimbe to be jointly charged

42,969 162

Simba Chikore trial date set

26,220 29

Mugabe son-in-law granted bail in kidnapping case

33,470 47

It is alleged the pair barred her from leaving Zimbabwe Airways offices.
The reasons for the detention are not given. The Herald.

You might also like More from author