CMED Gwanda fined for illegal fuel sales

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

CMED Private Limited, Gwanda, has been fined $300 for selling fuel without a retail licence.

The company, which was being represented by its Chief Loss Control Officer, Samuel Mapswayi, was convicted on its own plea of guilty to selling petroleum products without a retail licence by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube.

The company was ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said the offence was discovered by a Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) official on September 5.

“On 5 September Mr Gladmore Rongai who is employed as a fuel quality technician by Zera went to CMED Gwanda to carry out an inspection. He found CMED employees selling petrol and diesel to customers. Mr Rongai approached the fuel officer and asked to see their Zera retail licence but he failed to produce one.

“Mr Rongai then issued the company with a seven day notice to produce their licence in terms of Section 55 (3) of the Petroleum Act but they failed to produce one resulting in the arrest,” he said. The Chronicle