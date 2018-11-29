Did Cassper just pay lobola for Thobeka ‘Bexx’ Majozi?

By Fanelesibonge Bengu |IOL|

There are two things that are keeping rapper Cassper Nyovest busy in Durban, his #FillUpMosesMabhida concert at the weekend and his partner, Thobeka Majozi, who he is rumoured to have paid lobola for.

Reports in the Isolezwe newspaper on Wednesday said the rapper had paid lobola for Thobeka, who lives in La Lucia. Thobeka is the daughter of Durban caterer and businesswoman, Nto Majozi, who runs the well known Nto’s Catering.

A source told the newspaper that Thobeka – who had been apparently rumoured to be pregnant, was not pregnant, but Nyovest had paid lobola for her.

Cassper and Thobeka have long been rumoured to be an item, with the Durban beauty frequently posting content aligned to Cassper’s ‘Fill Up’ content on her social media platforms. She also frequently posts videos with Cassper’s Instagram famous gardener, Innocent and his best friend Carpo.

The source told Isolezwe the traditional ceremonial functions would follow next year.

Approached for comment by Isolezwe, Thobeka did not respond to questions and dropped the call.

Thobeka’s mother, Nto, said she would not comment on her children’s affairs.

Cassper said he had nothing to say, and said he was sick, nursing himself and preparing for Saturday’s concert.

He said he was looking forward to Saturday, where he will release his kwaito-enfused album Sweet and Short and for the #FillUpMosesMabhida concert.

He also announced King Monada would be performing at the concert, along with artists like Shwi noMtekhala, D’Banj, Nadia Nakai, Babes Wodumo, Black Motion, Shimza and Sjava.