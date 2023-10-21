Cassper Nyovest showers praise on new “friend” Wicknell Chivayo

As he continues to build his brand on the African continent with a tour he undertook with fellow rapper Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest has also been making new friends, including controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, with whom he said he is interested in forging a new partnership.

Cassper and Nasty C have gone on a joint tour around the continent, which has seen them set alight stages in Rwanda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique, Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

When it started, the duo said that the tour was an invitation to join in the celebration of artistry, culture and unity.

On their last stop in Zimbabwe, Nyovest seems to have been impressed by businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a man who never seems to be far from the headlines in his home country.

Posting on his Instagram account, Nyovest said he had entered into partnership with Chivayo and was interested in seeing where this new relationship would take them.

In his post, Nyovest also showed off some of the most impressive toys in Chivayo’s famous garage, including a Rolls Royce.

“Y’all know I’m all about inspiration. Recently came back from Zimbabwe with our African Throne tour and I met a gentleman by the name of @sir _wicknell. My dude killing it out in Zim.

“Can’t wait to see what this friendship will build,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Nyovest’s choice was not pleasantly received by some Zimbabweans, who have been castigating Chivayo for his praise of the country’s ruling party, Zanu PF, while accusations of corruption still hang over his head.

Chivayo was recently cleared of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) US$5,6 million in the controversial Gwanda Solar project.

The state wanted him to answer to charges pertaining to the 100MW Gwanda Solar Project, where he was accused of failing to perform in terms of the contract and thereby committing an act of fraud against the ZPC.

Progress on the project is still unclear, despite Chivayo’s triumph in the courts.