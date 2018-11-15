Miss Zim international returns home empty-handed

Miss Zimbabwe International Tania Aaron returned home empty-handed after failing to make it to the top 15 of the Miss International pageant that was held on November 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

However, Aaron came home with experience and is dreaming big about creating a better future for Zimbabwean girls.

The Miss International tittle was won by Mariem Velazco, from Venezuela, who was crowned Miss International 2018.

“From over 70 young women, there had to be a cut to top 15 which led to a rare occasion that saw Miss South Africa International and Tania competing head-to-head for the number 15 spot. Miss South Africa International took the 15th spot and with all her lessons and spectacular experiences, Tania returned to Zimbabwe,” a statement by Miss Zimbabwe International read.

“One of her biggest lessons was learning how powerful women can be when they dedicate their minds to something, Zimbabwe is looking forward to seeing the dedication and persistence Tania will carry throughout her journey as a young woman.”

“The opportunity to be crowned Miss Zimbabwe International saw Tania heading to Tokyo, Japan to participate in the Miss International Beauty Pageant to represent Zimbabwe alongside ladies from 73 other countries.

“The experience saw her network at the International Women Entrepreneur’s Forum where she was given the platform to speak on the challenges faced by women in Zimbabwe and supporting the physically-challenged when she visited the Paralympians.”

The beauty queen now endeavours to elicit and crown a young Zimbabwean woman with beauty, intelligence, purpose and one that can support, uplift, assist and be the ambassador for the Zimbabwean people, according to the Miss Zimbabwe International. DailyNews