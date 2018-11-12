Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Martin Fayulu: DR Congo opposition pick presidential candidate

Opposition leaders in the DR Congo have chosen the businessman Martin Fayulu as their candidate in December’s much-postponed presidential election.

Martin Fayulu (centre) is better known as an entrepreneur than as an opposition leader

He will be up against the governing coalition’s pick, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The outgoing president, Joseph Kabila, is not seeking re-election.

He refused to leave office after his term ended in 2016 and officials said at the time it was too dangerous to call an election.

Opposition groups, however, saw it as a ploy by Mr Kabila to extend his time in office.

The selection of 61-year-old Martin Fayulu came after days of talks between seven opposition leaders in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Voters go the polls in DR Congo on 23 December. BBC

