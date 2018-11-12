Martin Fayulu: DR Congo opposition pick presidential candidate
Opposition leaders in the DR Congo have chosen the businessman Martin Fayulu as their candidate in December’s much-postponed presidential election.
He will be up against the governing coalition’s pick, former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.
The outgoing president, Joseph Kabila, is not seeking re-election.
He refused to leave office after his term ended in 2016 and officials said at the time it was too dangerous to call an election.
Opposition groups, however, saw it as a ploy by Mr Kabila to extend his time in office.
The selection of 61-year-old Martin Fayulu came after days of talks between seven opposition leaders in the Swiss city of Geneva.
Voters go the polls in DR Congo on 23 December. BBC