Tiger Woods surpasses Spieth

Here’s something you probably never thought you’d see: Tiger Woods is now ranked above Jordan Spieth in the latest official world golf rankings released on Monday.

As recently as a year ago, Woods was still ranked 656th in the world, but the 14-time Major champ is now up to 13th – one ahead of Spieth in 14th.

Spieth started the year as the world No. 2, but a winless season has seen him drop down to pre-2015 lows.

His last victory was the 2017 Open Championship, but he recorded just five top 10s during the 2017/18 season.

Spieth made his season debut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last week, where he finished in 55th place. “Not great,” he said after closing with a one-over-par 72 on Sunday.

“I just kind of lost the swing a little bit and I got some tough breaks. Really did. I had couple plug lies, couple divots early in the round that I made a couple bogeys off from birdie positions. Then from there just kind of hard to stay motivated, I guess.

Made some birdies coming in; double on the back. Guy yells, mashed potatoes right at impact, and I snapped it and it hits a rock and goes out of bounds. – AFP.