Tiger Woods hospitalised after being pulled out of serious car crash

By Rich Jones | The Mirror |

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after a car crash in Los Angeles which required him to be cut out of his overturned vehicle.

A statement from the LA County Sheriff’s Department read: “On February 23, 2021 at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Woods, 45, recently underwent a fifth back surgery but was hoping to be fit to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April.

“I’m feeling fine – I’m a little stiff,” Woods told CBS Television.

“I have one more MRI scheduled so we’ll see then if I can start doing more activities.

“I’m still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab; the little things where I can start gravitating toward something more.

“A lot of it is based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly because this is the only back I’ve got, so I don’t know how much wiggle room we’ve left here.”

Asked if he would be at Augusta, Woods replied: “I hope so”.

Woods won his 15th major at August in the 2019 Masters, completing a remarkable comeback having had spinal fusion surgery in 2017.

He last played at the PNC Championship in December but suffered “discomfort” in his back.

Woods last played at the PNC Championship in December, where he felt “discomfort” in his back.

He has now slipped to 48th in the world rankings after ending 2019 in sixth place.