Former ZRP Bulawayo midfielder Mthokozisi Sibanda dies

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former ZRP Bulawayo midfielder Mthokozisi Sibanda died on Friday night when his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a heavy duty truck along Victoria Falls road.

Sibanda, who, was stationed at Drill Hall, died on the spot, while his wife died on her way to hospital.

“It’s just hard to believe that he is gone. I am at pains to say the least. He was a fine player, a gentleman of the game, who played alongside the likes of Mandisi Nyathi when we were still in the Zifa Bulawayo Division Two League.

“Very few boys could control the ball like him and it’s really sad that he is no more,” said ZRP Bulawayo coach Rodgers Ndlovu.

According to information gathered, Sibanda, who was coming from Victoria Falls, tried to avoid hitting some cattle which had strayed onto the road just before Kenmaur.

“I would not want to insinuate anything, but Mthokozisi was an experienced driver who has driven long distances to as far as Namibia and is well versed with dictates of defensive driving, which clearly state that when faced with a situation like he did, you rather hit a soft spot and he would not have chosen to face an oncoming haulage truck,” said Ndlovu.

Mourners are gathered at his Ross Camp residence and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. The Chronicle.