Gwanda nurse nabbed for ‘raping’ maid

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda nurse has been arrested for allegedly raping his domestic worker.

Ngonidzashe Ndlovu (39), who works at Gwanda Provincial Hospital, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube, facing rape charges. He was remanded out of custody to October 23 after he was granted $100 bail.

In granting bail, Miss Ncube ordered Ndlovu to reside at his given address, surrender his passport and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Mr Takunda Mafudze said Ndlovu raped the 25-year-old woman last week on Friday at around 11AM.

‘’Ndlovu found his maid having breakfast on October 5 around 11AM and started stroking her hair saying her hairstyle was beautiful. The woman pushed him away but Ndlovu insisted on touching her and said he wasn’t going to hurt her. The woman then walked away.

‘’Later, Ndlovu tried to fondle the woman again but she refused. At around 1PM the woman went to Ndlovu’s bedroom looking for a mop and he found her inside. Ndlovu grabbed her and pushed her onto the bed and raped her,’’ he said.

Mr Mafudze said the woman resigned from work following the incident and went to her home area in Mberengwa.

Upon arrival the woman narrated what had happened to her brother. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Ndlovu’s arrest. The Chronicle