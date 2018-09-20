Zimbabwe inquiry into post-election killings begins…. commissioners sworn in at State House

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in members of a commission of inquiry into the killing of six people following military intervention after the disputed election in Zimbabwe.

The commission led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to finish its work in three months.

The killings in the capital shocked Zimbabwe two days after a largely peaceful vote, the first after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe confidant, has promised reforms and wants the commission to probe the reasons behind the military intervention and whether the force used was appropriate.

The seven-member Commission of Inquiry was sworn in at State House yesterday and took their oaths before President Mnangagwa. Members of the commission from outside Zimbabwe are;

International law expert Mr Rodney Dixon QC from the United Kingdom, former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku from Nigeria and former Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces General (Retired) Davis Mwamunyange.

Local members of the team are University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers Professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

Speaking to the media, former President Motlanthe said they would listen to all views from any Zimbabwean. “It won’t be a private thing, we will meet everybody and the Zimbabweans,” he said.

“We will be issuing a statement on Saturday inviting all Zimbabweans (to give their views) and giving them all the phone numbers (to contact us). We want to hear all the versions (of what transpired).”

He added that as the chairperson, he was happy with the latitude they had been given to do their job.

“So far they have allowed us to that work so I think its fine,” he said.

On concerns raised in some quarters on some of the local commissioners, the former South African President said they were honourable people.

“Well these are honourable people and it gives the commission some kind of credibility. If people have that kind of worry (on the commissioners’ credibility) they will tell us and we will consider that as a commission,” he said.

“We didn’t select ourselves and the person of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe satisfied themselves that these commissioners are fit and proper for the task so we will work with them.”

He said their findings would be made public once they complete their work in three months as is envisaged.

Prof Madhuku said there was no room for bias in their investigations.

“The terms of reference are very wide they allow the commission to investigate anything that Zimbabweans want to investigate,” he said.

“I am aware that people have raised that (alleged bias). They should understand that what is happening is an inquiry based on evidence so it’s our capacity and my capacity to understand what has happened so there is no room for partiality and bias because it is based on evidence.”

Also present at the ceremony were the two Vice Presidents —Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi — Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Attorney-General Prince Machaya and Acting Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi among others. AFP/Herald