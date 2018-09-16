The supplier with a rhumba taste

By Langton Nyakwenda

WHEN he is not bossing the midfield as he usually does for Harare City these days, Moses Muchenje likes to listen to rhumba giant Koffi Olomide.

The 27-year-old Mbare born midfielder even tries a lot to imitate Olomide’s dressing, as many may still remember his flamboyant sense of style from the 2016 Soccer Star of the Year banquet.

Once renowned more for his ball passing skill — an ability that earned him the moniker “Supplier” — Muchenje has over the past couple of years added another dimension to his game.

He has grown tougher and is now grafting more. He will be taking high pressure penalties for Harare City who host Dynamos at Rufaro this afternoon.

“I told myself if I want to be a great player, I need to have character,” Muchenje told The Sunday Mail Sport soon after Harare City’s 1-1 at Triangle last Wednesday.

It was Harare City’s 13th draw of the season and the highest in the league so far.

Muchenje was in the thick of things, roughing it up in the middle of the park and ended up getting a yellow in a match that City striker Ishmael Wadi cancelled out a Lameck Nhamo penalty goal.

“Yes some used to view me as a soft player, one who likes to play and not mark, but I have been working on the defending aspect of my game.

“We are working very hard at City under Mark Harrison and everyone is looking forward to the game against Dynamos,” said Muchenje.

The former Caps United skipper, who captained Makepekepe to their fifth league title in 2016, is also Harare City’s penalty taker and has scored three high pressure penalties for Harrison’s side.

These include spot kicks against Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Triangle.

“I just keep my cool when taking the penalty, and I am happy with the way I have been converting from the spot,” said Muchenje, a former Gunners player.

He shocked many, including some of his close family members, when he joined relegated Harare City at the beginning of this season.

The “Sunshine Boys” only returned to the top flight after the Premier Soccer League invited them to fill in a slot left by the now defunct How Mine.

“Harare City are one of the best run football clubs in the country and I just told myself I had to play for this team even if they were going to play in Division One,” Muchenje revealed.

“I had numerous offers from top flight clubs but my instinct told me to go for Harare City.

“I am glad the move paid off as I am still playing in the top flight for a club that is doing pretty well.”

On 37 points from 25 matches, Harare City squares up against relegation threatened Dynamos and Muchenje is relishing the clash.

“Growing up in Mbare has toughened me up, so basically I am not scared of big challenges,” said Muchenje.

A father of two, Muchenje is inspired by Mbare football hero Edward “Duduza” Sadomba and when he is relaxing, the diminutive linkman listens to Koffi Olomide and Fali Ipupa.

“If I look at Sadomba I see a role model, he is a football hero in Mbare and at national level. He has done a lot for the people of Mbare and his behavior off the pitch is exemplary.”

Muchenje is married to Melinda and the couple is blessed with two children, Munashe (6) and Kimberly (4). Sunday Mail.