PJ Powers in sterling performance

By Leonard Ncube

Music legend, PJ Powers, lived up to her billing as she put up a sterling, intimate two-hour performance at the Elephant Hills Resort on Saturday night. The show was aimed at increasing awareness about albinism and reducing stigma.

PJ Powers left the stage just before midnight following a heart touching performance in which she constantly interacted with show attendees in-between songs as she explained the discrimination of people with disability and the need for integration in society.

She gave an inspiring speech narrating how she recovered from alcoholism during her performance that resembled a stand-up comedy show as she kept about 100 fans laughing.

“People have ups and downs and my career has had its fair share. I’ve been through rehabilitation and went to stay with my sister when I was working on quitting alcohol,” PJ Powers told the crowd.

Fans went crazy when she performed her hit track, Jabulani. When she introduced the track, she narrated how she was banned by the apartheid government in South Africa following her performance in Soweto in 1982. PJ Powers who also played Sanibonani and Walk in my Shoes among many others showed she was still nimble footed.

Brenda Mudzimu, who is founding director for Miss Albinism Zimbabwe said the campaign was aimed at dispelling superstitious beliefs such as killing people with albinism for the cure of various ailments and misfortunes.

The Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust has partnered with South Africa’s Khulisa Social Solutions (KSS) and have organised another show in Harare that will feature PJ Powers on Wednesday at the Meikles Hotel. Chronicle