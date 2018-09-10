Magistrate warns pupils against sexual activities

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dira, has told pupils to focus on their studies and not engage in sexual activities that will destroy their lives. He said this after a teenager appeared before him for bedding his 14-year-old cousin several times.

The 17-year-old, a pupil at a local secondary school was facing a rape charge but his charge was altered to having sexual intercourse with a young person after the minor revealed that she had consented to sex as they were in a relationship.

The teenager was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

He walked away with a warning and caution after Mr Dzira took into consideration that he was a pupil.

“I took into consideration that you are a first offender and that you are still in school. However you can’t pursue sexual activities and school at the same time. The probation officer’s report is really disturbing because it revealed that you had sexual intercourse with the complainant who happens to be your cousin on several occasions whenever you could get the chance.

“It’s alarming that you are in Form Two but are engaging in sexual activities so much as if you are married. What you are doing is dangerous, leave women for now and focus on your studies because you will end up in prison. I will give you an opportunity to go home and mend your ways but the next time you commit a similar offence you will be imprisoned,” said Mr Dzira.

Prosecuting, Mr Pearson Chekeya said the teenager had sex with his cousin on April 10.

He said the juvenile was sent by her mother to her grandmother’s house at around 2PM. Upon arrival she found the accused person and he invited her into his bedroom hut to watch a video on his cell phone.

“The juvenile refused and her cousin grabbed her and dragged her into his bedroom where he raped her once while her grandmother wasn’t around.

“The juvenile went on to reveal what had transpired to his mother who then reported the matter to the police resulting in the teenager’s arrest,” he said.

In his defence the teenager said his cousin was his girlfriend as he proposed love to her and she agreed. He said they slept together with her consent. Chronicle