‘I only sing about love, marriage’

By Blessing Masakadza

Songstress Pah Chihera, real name Pamhidzai Tracy Mbirimi says she is apolitical despite her forthcoming album titled Haitongwi Nedemo being viewed as political.

Some quarters have suggested that the album’s title is political and she confirmed getting messages from her followers inquiring about the development.

The title, Haitongwi Nedemo has been interpreted as a message to the ruling authorities that force is no option in governing.

Pah Chihera of the Runonzi Rudo fame says she sticks to her love and marriage themes and this album is no exception.

“I’m not getting political and there is nothing political. This is a marriage and love-themed album and no politics.

“I have been getting messages from people seeking clarification and my message is the same, I’m apolitical. Love is at the centre of my music and this title encourages love, discourages use of violence in a marriage,” she said.

The album carries 10 tracks among them the title track Haitongwi Nedemo, Wandipengesa, Ndiwe Wega and Dzoka Mudiwa.

The album is set for release on September 22 with only one rising artiste from Zvishavane featuring.

She says she is breaking from the trend of collaborations to showcase her own style.

“I have done a number of collaborations and on this project I wanted to show my own style. There is only one artiste who featured Asher Moreman. The project is being done at Venrenga Empire in Zvishavane again,” she said.

Pah Chihera broke onto the music scene with a collaboration with her uncle Prince Musarurwa on the chart-topping Runonzi Rudo.

She went on to have joint songs with fellow musicians among them Tocky Vibes, Terry Africa and Ras Caleb among others.

Of late her combination with Tocky and Terry Africa has revived their careers with songs such as Kangoma, Sarura Wako and Gara Neni coming to mind. Daily News