Hardlife Zvirekwi rallies CAPS United

By Tadious Manyepo

CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi says his team should convert chances which come their way if they are to pick maximum points against Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Rufaro this afternoon.

The Green Machine’s woes in front of goal is an area of concern and Zvirekwi, who scored the only goal for CAPS United in their last five matches has urged his teammates to be clinical.

CAPS United have hit the target just once in their last five outings in which they have drawn four times and won once against Black Rhinos.

Zvirekwi, who has grabbed international headlines after miraculously shrugging off a career-threatening injury suffered in an accident, believes Makepekepe have what it takes to win matches but they have been unlucky at times.

He said the match against Triangle will be tough but backed his teammates to rise to the occasion.

“We have to rise to the occasion in our match against Triangle. We know we have not been performing well but we need to lift ourselves up and try to play purposefully, otherwise we are not a bad team,” said Zvirekwi.

“Triangle is a good team and they beat us the last time around at Gibbo. We should play our best game if we are to beat them. We have to fight for each other on the pitch and try to pick the points.

“Their (Triangle) transitional play is superb and we have to take note. The team is also coming from a win and that alone can be an inspirational factor on their part given that we failed to win our last match against Herentals last Saturday.

“There are a lot of dangerous players at Triangle and we just have to be equal to the task. We cannot always say we played well when we fail to win. We need to push and pick points as we are eyeing a strong finish in the campaign.

“For a team like CAPS United to go for as many as five matches with just a single win is not a good sign. We are a big institution and we ought to perform better. It’s up to us as players to deliver as our technical team have always been working hard to show us the right direction.

“It is always difficult to outperform opponents in the second half of the season but we should respect our stature as CAPS United and use that as a motivating factor to win matches.

“We have a lot of star players at our team. Everyone at the club is a hard worker and they always show that hunger to succeed.

“We have been trying hard to work out a winning formula in the past matches but somehow, lucky has been eluding us.

“In our last match against Herentals, we played well and should have won the game had we converted all our chances,” Zvirekwi said.

The 2016 Soccer Star of the Year said as a team they are not concerned about the number of goals they fire past opponents as long as they get points, sentiments which his coach Lloyd Chitembwe has always been echoing.

“Our problem has always been failure to bury the chances which we would have created. We have been playing good football and creating a lot of scoring chances but we have not been able to finish them off. But what matters at the end of the day is collecting the maximum points. This is what we will try to do in our match against Triangle,”

Makepekepe will be without their top-marksman John Zhuwawu who is nursing a rib injury he picked last Saturday against Herentals. The Herald

Fixtures

Today

CAPS United v Triangle (Rufaro)

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (B/F)