Man jailed for chanting slogan at polling station

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man was yesterday slapped with a 30-day prison term for chanting MDC Alliance slogans at a polling station during the just-ended elections. Gift Jeffrey Chigawu,24, pleaded guilty to contravening section 141 (1)(c) of the Electoral Act which criminalises uttering slogans in the vicinity of a polling station at Warren Park Primary.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

Mapfumo sentenced Chigawu to 30 days’ imprisonment or alternatively $200 fine.

“The court has considered that you are a first offender, married with one child, however, your conduct had the effect of inciting other people who were gathered there and would result in public violence,” Mapfumo said.

Chigawu pleaded for the court’s lenience saying he was drunk and was not aware when he committed the offence. DailyNews