Bosso win #VisitZimbabwe curtain raiser

By Ricky Zililo

Dynamos 1-1 Highlanders

(Highlanders won 3-2 after penalty shootouts)

Highlanders’ coach Madinda Ndlovu emerged from yesterday’s #VisitZimbabwe curtain raiser to the World Class Legends and Zimbabwe Legends match at the National Sports Stadium happy with the performance of the Bosso development squad.

Highlanders fielded a side dominated by players from their development team, Bosso 90, who compete in the Southern Region Division One League.

The young Bosso lads held their own against a Dynamos first team, with Ray Lunga, a fringe Highlanders’ first team player, giving Bosso the lead in the 32nd minute.

DeMbare equalised through Valentine Kadonzvo in the 58th minute.

Lunga was then denied a brace and winner towards the end of the match when his shot cannoned off the crossbar.

The result had to be decided through penalties and Bosso goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya was the hero, saving two penalties.

Madeya saved Panashe Mutasa and Marvelous Mukumba’s spot kicks while Gift Saunyama missed for Dynamos. DeMbare scored through Marshall Machazane and Valentine Ndaba.

Andrew Mbeba, Brian Jaravaza and Madeya converted their spot kicks for Bosso. Denzel Khumalo, who had a good game in open play, and Lunga missed their penalties.

“We gave the boys freedom to express themselves as they had nothing to lose and they did just that. Had we lost, the headlines were going be ‘Bosso lose to Dynamos’. We’re happy with our development project at Highlanders,” said Ndlovu.

Despite losing, Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“We created lots of scoring opportunities, which is good. I think we played well especially in the second half,” Chingowe said.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organised yesterday’s match as part of its sports tourism initiative.

The visiting World Class Legends have been engaged as the country’s tourism ambassadors as part of strategies to market the country as a tourism destination of choice in the region and beyond. — The Chronicle