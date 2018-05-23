Wayne Rooney set for DC United medical and talks

Wayne Rooney will arrive in Washington on Thursday for talks and a medical with MLS side DC United, according to Sky sources.

The Everton striker and his agent Paul Stretford are due to arrive in the US capital to meet DC United’s managing general partner Jason Levien and general manager Dave Kasper.

It is also understood the pair are due to visit DC’s new Audi Field stadium.

Sky Sports News has reported the 32-year-old has been closing on a £12m switch to the USA for two weeks.

Although negotiations are far from complete – and no transfer fee has been agreed – Rooney’s 48-hour visit to the States is a clear indication that a deal is close.

On Tuesday night, the Washington Post quoted one source as saying that Rooney had already done some preliminary house-hunting in Northern Virginia.

“Wayne is genuinely interested in the city and wants to get a better feel for it.” one source told the Washington newspaper.

Rooney’s potential new team-mates are on the West Coast ahead of Saturday match against Los Angeles.

The former England striker has been on holiday with his family since Everton’s season ended 10 days ago. SkySports