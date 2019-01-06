Wayne Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing in public in Washington

By Holly Christodoulou | The Sun |

Wayne Rooney was arrested for being drunk in public and swearing in the US. The ex-England star, who is currently on a three-year deal at DC United in the States, was held in Virginia.

According to a US reporter, the ace was arrested over “public swearing and intoxication” on December 16 by the Washington Airport Authority.

Rooney, who raked in £20million last year, paid a $25 fine on January 4, The Athletic reports.

It comes after the Ex-Utd star was embroiled in a drink-drive scandal in 2017 after he was caught behind the wheel with party girl Laura Simpson.

Rooney said he let his family down after admitting being three times the limit when arrested – he had 104 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit in the UK is 35 micrograms.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.