Nelson Chamisa chairs MDC-T National Executive meeting on key issues for 7 hours – PICTURES

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday chaired the party’s National Executive Committee which met for seven hours at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House to deliberate on their preparedness for elections, among other issues.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka; “The Executive received reports from the provinces on the state and health of the party in terms of its preparedness for the next watershed elections due in a few months’ time.”

According to Tamborinyoka “the party and its Alliance partners will be fielding candidates in all the 210 constituencies and 1 958 wards. The executive organ also adopted the campaign programme and restated that the party remain warm to the idea of convergence or a broad church of like-minded democratic institutions so as to liquidate tyranny, oppression and government ineptitude.”

After a predictable set back at the Bulawayo High Court on Tuesday, in which the party unsuccessfully tried to block expelled Vice President Thokozani Khupe from using the MDC-T name and holding their weekend congress, the National Executive led by Chamisa said;

“It noted with concern the creeping of politics into law and remained concerned that a whole respectable court can choose to relate itself to the issue of the so-called factions which was not even before it. What was before the courts, the Executive noted, was the issue of expelled party members who were abusing the party’s name, trademark, logo and symbols.”

“The Executive noted that the court ruling was not going to affect the party’s momentum on the ground. The party is putting in place robust mechanisms to ensure that its revolutionary thrust will not be undermined or sidetracked by needless and unnecessary sideshows.

In short, the party will not lose focus. The Executive noted that the issue was now a matter of the MDC-T and the people versus Dr Khupe and Zanu PF. History has shown that the side of the people will always win,” Tamborinyoka added. Nehanda Radio