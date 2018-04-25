Chamisa, Biti and Ncube must combine parties

By Lance Guma

After the first split in 2005 the MDC (Tsvangirai) produced their best performance three years later in the 2008 election with Morgan Tsvangirai beating Mugabe and the MDC-T winning a majority in parliament.

They achieved this by adding a T to the MDC name while Welshman Ncube and his party held on to the MDC name. The lesson from that is that people follow leaders not party names, offices, logos, symbols or slogans.

Last week I warned about the hazards of recalling Thokozani Khupe from parliament when we already have an election 3 months away and taking her faction to court.

It was so unnecessary and not even urgent.

You can’t approach courts which are controlled by your enemies and hope to get a solution. Mnangagwa has been Justice Minister for a considerable amount of time, it is stating the obvious he has the judiciary in his pocket.

Any appearance in court should be purely to defend yourself and not be the one filing the applications as has happened.

I propose Nelson Chamisa, Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti collapse their parties into one and register the MDC Alliance as a political party that will contest the elections.

This is a no-brainer really. Khupe rushed to register MDC-T with ZEC and we all know it suits Zanu PF to take her side. ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba has already said enough to suggest they will side with Khupe. Even under the MDC-T name Khupe and her faction will not win a single seat.

In the proposed MDC Alliance political party I also propose Chamisa appoints Ncube as Vice President while Tendai Biti replaces Abednigo Bhebhe as Organising Secretary. It might not be popular with some but its necessary. The most important agenda for the party is to get Nelson Chamisa into State House, everything else will fall into line after that.

This avoids fighting useless wars with useless people in Zanu PF courts. The entire campaign so far has been under the banner of the MDC Alliance and it follows that should be the name on ballot papers, otherwise whats the point?

I do not profess to know everything but these are my humble thoughts.

The MDC Alliance is a brilliant brand. Its a political miracle that Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are working with Chamisa, a technical re-unification of the original MDC. This is the chance to draw real benefit from this factor alone.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.