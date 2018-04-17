Woman arrested with 3kgs of cocaine seeks bail

By Codelia Mondela

A Bulawayo woman who was arrested last week after being found in possession of cocaine valued at $314 300 yesterday applied for bail.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi will deliver the ruling today at 11AM. Sheron Tholiwe Tshuma (25) of Emganwini suburb was found in possession of 3,14kgs of cocaine with a street value of $314 300 last Wednesday at Zimpost along Fort Street and 8th Avenue.

In opposing the bail application, the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Character Moyo said Tshuma would abscond and interfere with State witnesses.

“It was the accused person who came and collected the parcel. The parcel had accused’s first name, middle name, her national ID number and her residential address. The contents of the parcel were tested and were discovered to be cocaine,” she said.

“If accused person is convicted she is likely to get a custodial sentence, automatically as a reasonable person who is fresh from school she will abscond. Tshuma is likely to interfere with State witnesses as I am still investigating the matter.”

Tshuma’s lawyer, Ms Taboka Nyathi of Makiya and Partners said Tshuma, who is asthmatic, was not aware that the parcel contained cocaine.

She said Tshuma was a young person with a career ahead of her and was a proper candidate for bail.>“There are vast bail conditions that she is ready to adhere to. Denying her bail infringes her right to liberty. What the officer said does not show that she was aware of the contents of the said parcel when she collected it,” Ms Nyathi said.

“Part of her defence is that she was not aware that the parcel contained cocaine. She was told that she was supposed to receive fabrics and forward them to South-Africa and hence she submitted her details.”

Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo appeared for the State. The Chronicle