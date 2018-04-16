Guzah’s son demands medical assistance

By Tendai Kamhungira

Zanu PF MP for Hurungwe West Keith Guzah’s son Kevin has filed an application demanding an order directing Chinese nationals that shot him and his girlfriend under unclear circumstances at the Belgravia Shopping Centre in Harare recently to foot their medical bills.

This comes after the two have also filed an $822 000 suit against the Chinese nationals.

The duo has, however, said pending the finalisation of the hearing of the $822 000 lawsuit, an order must be granted for the Chinese nationals to pay for the medical bills in the interim.

According to the urgent chamber application, Kevin and Kudzai Nduku are the applicants, while Luo Tingpen, Li Yize, Gamuchirai Nigel Zuze, Jinglong Security Company (Private) Limited and Ming Chang Sino Africa (Private) Limited are cited as respondents.

“Applicants, through their legal practitioners requested respondents to contribute towards their medical expenses pending determination of the damages claim under HC2589/18 but their request hit a brick wall.

“This is despite the fact that the issue of respondents’ liability is not in dispute but what may be argued upon is the issue of quantum thereof. Applicants have run out of money to cater for the crucial medical expenses required and discontinuing treatment is not an option,” the court heard.

The two are now demanding an order that: “Pending finalisation of this matter, applicants are granted the following relief: special damages for medical expenses in the sum of $266 325 (in respect of Nduku)”.

Kevin is on the other hand demanding $11 570.

The Chinese nationals are still to respond to the application for medical expenses.

According to the court papers, the incident leading to the current litigation took place on February 19, this year at Belgravia Shopping Centre, Harare, when the Chinese nationals reportedly “mercilessly” shot and assaulted Nduku and Kevin.

“The court heard, following the shooting, Kevin and Nduku were hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital and were later discharged due to lack of money’’. DailyNews