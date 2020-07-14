Former Zanu PF MP Keith Guzah dies

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Former Zanu PF Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Keith Guzah has died.

A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.

Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Guzah’s death.

“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” said Chiyangwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death. The Herald