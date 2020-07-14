Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Former Zanu PF MP Keith Guzah dies

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Former Zanu PF Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Keith Guzah has died.

Former Zanu PF Hurungwe West MP Keith Never Guzah

A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.

Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Guzah’s death.

“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” said Chiyangwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death. The Herald

