JP, Sulu rekindle romance

By Andrew Moyo

After the success of their collaborative effort “Sean Timba”, Jah “JP” Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu became a formidable duo, with their joint shows becoming a staple among music lovers.

But as time went on, the two started to drift apart as they seemingly played along to rumors that there was bad blood between them.

Nevertheless, the rumors where later squashed when Sulu chose JP to be the best man on his wedding day.

This, however, did not help revive their previous working order. It has been ages since the two last shared the stage.

That hiatus is set to end this coming Tuesday, April 17, when they headline an Independence Eve bash to be held at The Odyssey in Kadoma.

Different fortunes might have favoured them but what cannot be disputed is that these artistes are both talented and capable of creating magic during live shows.

Certainly the gig will not be a competition but more will be at stake. It is a platform that both parties would want to use to prove a point or two.

Speaking to this publication, Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they had waited long for this moment.

“It has been a while since we last shared the stage and we are happy with this opportunity. Hectic schedules for the artistes are the major reason why it has be difficult for us to organise a joint show,” he said.

“The Kadoma concert is a perfect platform for the reunion considering the status of both artistes. They need a proper concert that is hosted at a perfect venue.”

Jah Prayzah has lately been on a collaboration spree with both local and international artistes and he recently featured on Killer T’s on Killer T’s latest offering “Mashoko Anopfuura” on the song “Tiwirirane”.

But the million dollar question is, will this reunification result in Sulu and Jah Prayzah creating another Sean Timba?

“No one knows what the future holds but yes it would be nice to work on another masterpiece if time permits. Jah (Prayzah) has hinted on the possibilities countless times in the past,” revealed Mushapaidze.

Suluman is currently sampling songs from his forthcoming album that is due for release anytime from now.

His publicist Joe “Local” Nyamungoma says: “People who are coming for this show must brace for an explosive performance as they will get to see the band performing some of the new tracks from Sulu’s upcoming album.”

“This is a show with all necessary ingredients for fireworks. Besides a lot will be happening live thus I urge people to come in their numbers and be the first to witness. Sulu in about to release a new album, which will carry a lot of surprises.”

One of the show organisers Dee Nosh said the gig was organised in response to public demand.

“A lot of people in Kadoma have been pushing us to organise a Sulu and JP joint show as it has been long since they last shared the stage. We then decided to give it to them on the eve of Zimbabwe’s special day,” said Dee Nosh.

The reunion is not ending in Kadoma. JP and Sulu will also be jointly performing in the United Kingdom on May 4 and 5. The Sunday Mail