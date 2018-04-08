Gomo recalls Sunday Chidzambwa’s leg fracture!

By Danisa Masuku

Former Rio Tinto FC and Bata Power utility player, Joe “Maleft” Gomo says he was born to play football.

He cut his football teeth in Kadoma in 1975 when he joined Rio Tinto Under-12 and rose through the ranks to play in the reserve side before he broke into the first team.

He says the senior squad had talented players, as such it was not easy to break into the first team.

“I had to play in the reserve select for almost two seasons as it was difficult to break into the first team. The team had good players such as Joseph Zulu, John Phiri, Wonder Phiri, David Chisombi, Raphael Phiri, Gilbert Phiri, Joseph Maphosa, Ephert Lungu, Charles Chirwa, Byron Manuel, Ernest Maphosa and Joshua Phiri,” he says.

In 1984 he proved his worth to the coaches, making cameo appearances in the senior team and it wasn’t long before he became a regular member of the first team. From there on he never looked back as he gave his all and became a shining star for the Kadoma side.

Following stellar performances Gomo received an Under-20 national team call-up. At the time the Under-20 national team was coached by Mick Pool and Peter Nyama.

“In my maiden season I received Under-20 national team call up and we participated in the Cosafa tournament. I remember playing against teams such as Mozambique and we won both encounters but we were beaten by Namibia in other encounters of the tournament,” he recalls.

In that squad he played alongside household names such as Godfrey Paradza, Moses Chunga, Boy Ndlovu, Gilbert Phiri, Henry Chari and Willard Khumalo, among some of the best players that raised the country’s flag high.

He reveals that in 1985 he had to make a bitter decision as the team that was close to his heart was relocating to Harare and he had secured a job at Bata in Gweru.

“I had to prioritise my welfare ahead of the love of the team, as such I had to bitterly part ways with my beloved team and had to relocate to Gweru where I had secured a job. I had to make that decision after considering that at the time football was not paying much and I wanted to fulfil my dream of buying a house. I then headed to Gweru and took up the job at leather shoe manufacturing company — Bata,” he remembers.

He says he was at the peak of his career as a result it did not take time to fit into the Bata Power system.

“I was on top of my game and could play in any position so I quickly adapted to the brand play of the coach and quickly learnt the team’s culture and ideology,” he reveals.

He says at the time he joined Gweru outfit the team was under the safe hands of Lovemore Nyabeza. There is one thing that he likes about Nyabeza — he says he was a disciplinarian who emphasised much on endurance.

“He was a no-nonsense man who prioritised time management and discipline on and off the field. He was such a kind of a coach who would punish you if you sneak out of camp to have a nice time at the night clubs or if one comes late for training,” he says.

Comparably he is of the opinion that Super League (yester year) players had endurance as they used to train hard unlike the current Premiership Soccer League (PSL) players who he says do not go an extra mile in training.

“During our time we used to train hard, as such we had endurance unlike the current crop of players who lack fitness and endurance as they do not train hard and rarely do work out sessions or even train as individuals team’s work outs,” he says.

He goes on to say that is why our national team is physically exposed when it meets teams such Nigeria, Ivory Coast or Cameroon who are fit and have match endurance.

“For example when we clash against national teams such Nigeria, Ivory Coast or Cameroon we are exposed as we lack endurance and stamina,” he observes.

That Bata Power side boasted of the following players — Musa Jemwa, Collen Ncube, Wonder Shoko, Sebastian Chikwature, Lynos Mapfumo, Mike Musa, Zakaria Chironda, Thomas Sandram, Clifford Ponde, Joseph Maphosa, Samson Phiri, Owen Mindu and Norman Mindu.

In 1987 William Sibanda took over the reigns of power and brought some changes to the team, he switched him to play as a roving midfield.

He says: “I faced challenges at first but had to adapt to the new position and became a shining light. For my efforts at the end of the season I was voted player of the year.”

He says he enjoyed every minute of his game time at Bata Power and in his own mind the most exhilarating moment of his career was when his side clashed against Black Rhinos at Ascot Stadium.

“We were leading 2-1. A Black Rhinos player released a grounder to the goal area and the ball crossed the goal line and bounced back into play but the referee did not notice it. We made some passes and I scored a winning goal,” he reminisces.

But his worst game was when he was with Rio Tinto FC in 1984.

“It was one of my first matches and I played below par. In a tussle for the ball Joseph Zulu hard tackled Sunday Marimo (Chidzambwa) as a result he sustained a fracture on the right leg and was rushed to hospital,” he recalls.

Speaking to Sunday Life Sport Sunday Chidzambwa said he was 31 years old when he sustained a career threatening injury after he clashed against Joseph Zulu.

“I was 31 years old when I clashed against Joseph Zulu and suffered two broken bones just above the ankle on the right leg and thereafter had to quit football,” reveals Chidzambwa who is now the national team coach.

Jomo says he enjoyed derby matches.

“Matches against Gweru United were very interesting and frustrating as well. At times Gweru United supporters would block us at the entrance to the stadium and we could spend about ten minutes outside the gate while coaches were negotiating for entrance. The fines were not stiff like now and supporters would do that knowing fully well that the team would not be fined heavily,” he recalls.

He says matches against Highlanders were a headache to him and the late Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda made his life difficult in the game.

“One player who thwarted my moves was Mercedes. He was a steely defender and easily dispossessed me, at times he was a hard tackler, ”he shares.

In 1992 he felt age was taking its toll on him and called it quits.

Fact file

Joe Gomo was born 8 November 1964 in Kadoma in a family of five males and one female. He is married to Sithabisiwe Vuma.

Joe Gomo was born 8 November 1964 in Kadoma in a family of five males and one female. He is married to Sithabisiwe Vuma.

The couple is blessed with four children namely the twins Melisa and Melinda (30), Tswarelo (23) and Tatenda (18). His family worships at Family Covenant Church. He managed to buy a house in Mkoba 7 in Gweru. He is now into farming.