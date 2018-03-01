Zifa mourn Zhuwao

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIFA has joined the grieving football family in mourning the death of 25-year-old Ngezi Scorpions goalkeeper Pamela Zhuwao, who drowned in a swimming pool at a Bulawayo lodge on Friday night moments after her team’s arrival for pre-season matches.

Ngezi Scorpions were due to play friendly matches against Bulawayo sides Burrow Jets, Sojini, Street Set and Ubuntu at Matabeleland Busters grounds on Saturday, but all matches were cancelled following the tragedy.

In its condolence message to the Zhuwao family, Zifa said it was saddened by the unfortunate passing away of the player, saying her death leaves Zimbabwe with a legacy of passion for the game.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association Executive Committee and secretariat convey their deepest sympathies to the Zhuwao family and the football family, following the death of Pamela Zhuwao, a Ngezi Scorpions player. We are saddened by the unfortunate passing away of one of us, a member of the football family. We cannot imagine how the deceased’s family is feeling in this moment of grief, but we share their sadness and our thoughts and prayers are with them. She leaves us with a legacy of passion for the game, which brings us all together and with that we will always celebrate her journey on earth. May her dear soul rest in peace,” said Zifa in its condolence message.

Zhuwao was laid to rest in her home town of Norton on Tuesday after a post mortem at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. Zim Scorpions manager Rumbidzai Muyambuki said while other girls were showering, Zhuwao went out and threw a floating balloon into the pool and then jumped onto it.

The balloon had little pressure so it sank, resulting in her drowning, as she didn’t know how to swim.

Muyambuki said the pool is some distance from the rooms and no one heard any screams for help and by the time the other girls saw her struggling in the pool and called for help, it was too late.

Zhuwao was taken out of the water bleeding from the nose and mouth and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The Chronicle