BusinessFeaturedInternational

Shepherd Bushiri launches “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in SA – PICTURES

16,580 88

Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach amongst other features.

Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called "SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa" in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.
Multi-millionaire preacher and businessman Shepherd Bushiri chose his birthday on Tuesday to launch a new R1,3 billion ($111m) hotel called “SB Hotels: Sparkling Waters and Spa” in Rustenburg, South Africa. The hotel comes complete with an artificial beach among other features.

“It was a dream when I started this project but now it is a reality. This hotel adds to our already existing hotels world-wide, 8 in total. Of the eight, three in the USA will be launched a few days from now,” the diminutive preacher originally from Malawi wrote on his Facebook page.

“Let me encourage you to keep on believing in your dreams, no matter how big they are. Even if some people will laugh at your faith thinking it is IMPOSSIBLE, they don’t know that with our God it is POSSIBLE. Welcome to SB HOTELS SPARKLING WATERS HOTEL AND SPA. May you also receive the grace of properties in Jesus name!” he added.

The launch of the new hotel was attended by South African music group Mafikizolo who provided the entertainment, the mayor of Rustenburg and Mavuto Bamusi, a senior advisor to Malawi president Peter Mutharika among other high profile celebrities and politicians who attended.

“Prophet Bushiri has demonstrated the capacity of being a great investor and it is the wish of every Malawian to see him also investing in his home country,” Bamusi said in his speech. But Bushiri who is president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) is already said to be investing in Malawi.

Nehanda Radio understands Bushiri has already purchased dozens of plots in the Malawian capital Lilongwe and is working on another hotel project worth $21 million along the Lilongwe-Mchinji Road. According to several press reports in Malawi, Bushiri is quoted saying;

“We have bought a building (in Lilongwe) and we are working on it so that it becomes one of the world class hotels in Malawi and we believe that it will boost the tourism sector in the country. We would also want to put one of the biggest conferencing area to accommodate over 3000 people.”

You might also like More from author

  • Mupfana uyu I still remember him paainamatirwa naurbet kumagrounds arikuseri kwesheraton only God really knows the source of his power

    • GOD is the only source of power to our Kingdom. The only problem in Africa is when someone is used by God too much without our understanding we says that’s the devil using him. When I make money without you knowing my success story I’m using Muti or ndakachekeresa.
      If it’s that easy go look for muti and see if you can make the same cash

    • haaa wi need thi gospel ye kuenda kudenga not prosperity evrday in church wi now here money money money yur business is goin to change …lm seeng cash cash in yuh life ..they should stop this ..an god is not thi only souce of power even thi devil can do all this

    • Ko madii maendawo manonomatirwa you will die in poverty ignorant fools

    • Sharon Dube we don’t need prayers from some rich prophet i think God can hear my prayers even @ my home

    • Sharon Dube we don’t need prayers from some rich prophet i think God can hear my prayers even @ my home

    • Hebrew 6:1 Therefore let us go on and get past the elementary stage in the teachings and doctrine of Christ (the Messiah), advancing steadily toward the completeness and perfection that belong to spiritual maturity. Let us not again be laying the foundation of repentance and abandonment of dead works (dead formalism) and of the faith [by which you turned] to God,

      2 With teachings about purifying, the laying on of hands, the resurrection from the dead, and eternal judgment and punishment. [These are all matters of which you should have been fully aware long, long ago.]

      3 If indeed God permits, we will [now] proceed [to advanced teaching].

    • Poor don’t have information about God that’s the very reason why they are not happy when we become more richer

  • Inga makwikwi ds tyme.

  • This just goes to show the Ghanaian marine shrines and occult magic real do work if you prepared to sell your soul to the devil.

    • God knows if they are into tht…But so u think God cannot make u ths rich??? Solomon and Isaac were the richest guys of their time…

      so is Dr Strive Musiiwa or rather its Dr Strive Masiyiwa isn’t.A christian Billionaire far reacher than Prophet Shephered Bushiri…so what are u talkn abt?

      God can make u rich too

    • kkkkkk prophet tendai blessing the seventh leave dr strive masiyiwa out of this, your comparison does not hold water, masiyiiwa wouldnt build an artificial beach where there are plenty natural ones

    • You don’t know what you are talking about. Most members and sons of ECG Ministry gave up their businesses and gave shares to Prophet S Bushiri. He now owns over 70 mines and have a airline company. He have many businesses world wide and you are busy talking rubbish as if you know how God operate. Show me any part of the bible that says been rich is evil ?

    • Thomas Tapiwa Muzavazi so u saying people gave up their businesses to some prophet as if its something 2 b proud of my man u need 2 open ur eyes n c tht other people are getting poor coz of him

    • Sons and now business partners with their father and now business is happening uchingovukura

    • Show me one person who is now poor? Since when did God ask you to be his lawyer ?

  • nemari dzevanhu

  • Getting rich with Christianity. But is it suppose to be like that.

    • We don’t make money with Christianity, but with a Kingdom lifestyle.
      How can we be children of the most high and been poor

  • God can do it

  • And his followers getting poorer by the day😭

  • rohwai homwe makasvinura,kupusa

  • rohwai homwe makasvinura,kupusa

  • rohwai homwe makasvinura,kupusa

  • Why can’t he go and serve people in his cowntry

    • People in his country don’t need miracles he knows where people believe in miracles than seeking God

    • If u read news- “Mugade Seven” Page- reported that “- Bushiri ws rejected in Malawi years ago.Now the president of Malawi officially invited him to invest …As we are talking ,he is with Prophet Uerbert Angel , in Malawi lookn for investment opportunities

    • an hi was also rejected in botswana

    • A Prophet have no respect in his own nation. Jesus himself couldn’t do many miracles in his own land

    • #muchingovukuratichipupura

  • Why can’t he go and serve people in his cowntry

  • Why can’t he go and serve people in his cowntry

  • @Man_like_Hefe man of God, I need a loan. Lol

  • @Man_like_Hefe man of God, I need a loan. Lol

  • @Man_like_Hefe man of God, I need a loan. Lol

  • Waita ndarama abwana ..kkk

  • Waita ndarama abwana ..kkk

  • Waita ndarama abwana ..kkk

  • Uuuuh haa vane bag bambo awo

  • Varume ava vanyanya kuda mari ava. Hazvichasizvo izvi.

  • Apa Malawi is the poorest in the World

    • yaah they rejected him….if u read news.Mugrade Seven Page ,posted a story on this.The President of Malawi only officially invited him back to Malawi 2days ago …As we are talking now ,he is with Prophet Uerbert Angel looking for investment opportunities in Malawi

    • Working with Eubert Angel who invited a porn star to his crusade…Bloodthirsty vampires

    • Jesus said and the poor you are always with them

    • Jesus said and the poor you are always with them

    • 4 But Judas Iscariot, the one of His disciples who was about to betray Him, said,

      5 Why was this perfume not sold for 300 denarii [a year’s wages for an ordinary workman] and that [money] given to the poor (the destitute)?

      6 Now he did not say this because he cared for the poor but because he was a thief; and having the bag (the money box, the purse of the Twelve), he took for himself what was put into it [pilfering the collections].

      7 But Jesus said, Let her alone. It was [intended] that she should keep it for the time of My preparation for burial. [She has kept it that she might have it for the time of My embalming.]

      8 You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have Me.

    • 4 But Judas Iscariot, the one of His disciples who was about to betray Him, said,

      5 Why was this perfume not sold for 300 denarii [a year’s wages for an ordinary workman] and that [money] given to the poor (the destitute)?

      6 Now he did not say this because he cared for the poor but because he was a thief; and having the bag (the money box, the purse of the Twelve), he took for himself what was put into it [pilfering the collections].

      7 But Jesus said, Let her alone. It was [intended] that she should keep it for the time of My preparation for burial. [She has kept it that she might have it for the time of My embalming.]

      8 You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have Me.

    • Most people who act like they care about the poor are thieves

    • Most people who act like they care about the poor are thieves

  • He is helpin

  • Only Pastors get rich by praying…

  • idzi dzikutora mari manje

  • For the love of money is the root of all evils… True devil’s agent

  • Siyai vawane mubayiro yavo vachiri panyika besides vari kudya dzema rema.

  • zvavo vakuita mari ne church

  • Iwe Thomas u need the living God…..vana Bushiri ava ndivo vakataurwa kt kuchava nemaprophets anhema pamazuva ekupedzisira uye vakawanda vachavatevera….and u r 1 of them…..its not gonna be easy for any1 to convince you achikuudza kt warasika……this man Bushiri doesnt preach abt the Kingdom of God but he is all preaching abt getting rich.You are following and believing him not bcoz u want to see the kingdom of God but u want to be rich…my man open your eyes b4 this precious time runs out for u.We are in the last days hama yangu…even satan has the power to move the moutain frm 1 sport to the other..Musangoti zvamuka mazuvano,matovako nekuda kwenhamo.Tsvagai Mwari not mari…byeeee.

    • Show me one man of God to follow? Paul said follow me as I follow Christ

    • Show me one man of God to follow? Paul said follow me as I follow Christ

    • Iwe ….i just said its not easy to convince u

    • Iwe ….i just said its not easy to convince u

    • I was convinced by Jesus. No man can like you who can convince me to let go of my LORD JESUS CHRIST WHO CAME IN FLESH DIED ON THE CROSS AND ROSE AGAIN ON THE 3RD DAY. You are a small boy. You can’t tell me anything when you are too poor

    • Eccl 916 But I say that wisdom is better than might, though the poor man’s wisdom is despised and his words are not heeded.

    • Wabatikana wangu….thats what the ruth does,it. hurts😧😧😧😧😧

    • You have not said anything chinemusoro

  • I don’t understand this world fake prophets everywhere and God is just watching who knows mybe they are real

  • I don’t understand this world fake prophets everywhere and God is just watching who knows mybe they are real

    • When you are on top you become the topic. We give it time. What we do have been tested and tried, now it’s as pure as gold

  • Frank Lyn Elliot Majova we should visit the hotel

  • Frank Lyn Elliot Majova we should visit the hotel

  • What a smart guy kodya zvako dzemarema🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾

  • heyi mapastor auya kuipa Jesus had nothing bt these pastors of these days are mo richer thn anyone regai ndinyarare hedu 😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷

  • Joseph Mashawi huya nevako vechokwadi vazotiudza zvatinoda kwete kuwawata usinga kana one waunoti ndewechokwadi nwaaa

  • You will never stop them better to zip up your mouth. Keep it up Great Prophets