Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Acting President Nelson Chamisa has received Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga at the Harare International Airport today.

Odinga, a close friend of Tsvangirai, is in the country to pay his last respects.

Writing on Twitter, Chamisa said; “At the Airport to welcome President MT’s Friend Kenya’s Mzee Raila Odinga.Mzee will be paying his last respects to his dear Friend & Cde DR. MT at Humanikwa Village in Buhera tomorrow morning#tsvangiraithelegend.”