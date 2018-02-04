PoliticsFeaturedMediaNews

EU envoy slams partisan ZBC coverage

By Farayi Machamire

A top European Union (EU) envoy in Harare has decried the partisan coverage of political events by State broadcaster ZBC saying it is still closed to opposition political players and does not reflect the new democratic trajectory espoused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Philippe Van Damme

This comes amid accusations that Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF continues to rely on the State-controlled media to promote political propaganda and restrict independent information about the party.

Speaking during the launch of a media and elections programme in Harare on Thursday, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Philippe Van Damme said the publicly-funded State broadcaster must be impartial in its coverage ahead of the midyear election.

The media and elections programme is being implemented by Media Alliance of Zimbabwe and its technical partner, the International Media Support (IMS) with the support from EU and Norway’s ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The EU awarded the programme €850 000.

“As a diplomat, it is my duty to follow the news bulletins of the national broadcasters, wherever we serve. In some countries, this is an easier, sometimes even pleasant job. In others (like Zimbabwe) it is a more painful obligation,” Van Damme said.

“The 18th of November 2017 gave the impression of the start of a new era, openness, tolerance, mutual respect. This new spirit that president (Emmerson) Mnangagwa has been calling for is not yet reflected in the way the public media cover the domestic news. Their constitutional obligation to be impartial and to afford fair opportunity for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting opinions has not yet been implemented.”

The EU and Zimbabwe are linked by the June 2000 Cotonou Agreement governing relations between the EU and former colonies in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

The accord was designed as a partnership to help ACP countries compete on the global marketplace.

Through the Cotonou Agreement, the EU used to be a top trading partner with Zimbabwe, and was the source of two-thirds of the international aid that used to come into the country.

EU member States used to import an average of €750 million of goods each year from Zimbabwe.

But the Cotonou accord also had a fundamental political underpinning, from the European point of view, in terms of respect for democracy, human rights, the rule of law and good governance.

Failure to respect these principles by Zimbabwe led to sanctions being imposed, although the EU has now said it was prepared to review its policies towards Zimbabwe to support the Mnangagwa administration in implementing political and economic reforms that could revive the dying economy.

The 28-member bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council has  said the ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe creates high expectations among all Zimbabweans.

The EU has said it was concerned that local media was being constrained in their watchdog role by harsh economic conditions and sometimes also threats from politicians, wealthy or well-connected individuals under investigation.

Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister Simon Khaya Moyo concurred with the EU, but also noted with concern media polarisation which has been the hallmark of Zimbabwe’s media discourse, which he said had no room “under the new dispensation.”

“Currently, government through the ministry of Information is spearheading the digital broadcasting migration programme which slowly but surely, on account of limited resources, is gaining traction.

“Very soon, we shall be witnessing real positive change in breaking ZBC monopoly over our airwaves as new television players come on board,” he said. Daily News

  • Nehanda nehanda pliz itai steady official campaining haisati yatanga .

    • Yenyu Ztv ndiyo yakatanga kare kuita sekuti Ed Amin ndiMwari

    • Nhai muzaya what is there ku Mdc for ztv to cover? Inga pakashanyirwa MORGIZA akabuda p Tv wani. Moda kuti ZTV ibudise chaos dzenyu nana Khupe here or kubudisa chamisa achinyepa kuti Trump anoda kuzokupai 15bn dollars. So yu wanted ZTV to authenticate such seriouz lies? Jus asking welly?

    • You are not even ashamed of defending zbc ndakunyarira Geo Samaita

    • KO KUNYEPA KOSE KWAINOITA ALL THESE YEARS..KUZANU KUNEI CHINOSHAMISAWO FOR ZTV TO COVER

    • Toda kuona zvaunoti zvisiko zvacho izvozvo

  • Finally one has spoken. Its a matter of new wine in old bottles, no change at all!!

  • Thank u sir u have the eye to see that they only talk talk talk on plublic platform but when it comes to implimentations zero zero at all

  • U see zbc ichatikanyira zvunu asi avagone ku reporter chokwadi here kezvino no investments coming because of their negligence of opposition parties to voice their campaign. so call Freedom of speech still does not exist let start another coup of zbc

  • ZBC is a public property. It belongs to the public hence the name public broadcaster and the licensing. It is not supposed to be a ZANU PF mouthpiece.

  • Zbc ndeye zanu

  • Zbc they did nothing wrong but this Chiwenga and Mundawambwa they’re a big threat to this nation democracy

  • Its our ZBC Not Yours You Idiots………… Sometimes I feel Cde R. G was right about these Europeans………… We need Their Finance Assistance YES but at what Cost???

    • We don’t even need their financial assistance . we have a lot of missing funds. Good governance without corruption, nepotism and maladministration is what we want

    • Our Zbc u n who. If its for Zim it must not be partisan. This country does not belong to one party. Wake up pliz. We ar tied of this corrupt party.

    • Hanzi “our Zbc ” . Nani ? Iyi ndiyo Idiot manje iyi .

    • Une ZbC iwewe?

    • Man dont be an idiot. They are telling the truth iwe waakuramba chokwadi nekuti zvataurwa ne EU. Dont be so ignorant man, read between the lines

    • Sorry u are very behind

    • Zbc frm wch country?

    • Mukoma ngatifunge mushe , suppose we had our 15b , do you think tingavade here . We are cursed by God , all of a sudden mana ye Gold was discovered from nowhere zvisina kumboitika nguva ya Smith. Now some greedy looters wants this money to themselves, majority citizens of Zimbabwe vari munzara . Vanhu vomanikidzwa kunyarara . We want this money back period , kupemha kwese kunopera.

  • Its true..its zanupf all over zbc..

  • Very True

  • ZANU TV

  • 👆Thus the fear why this Zanu pf crap has been barring EU in poll observation. They have good lenses to see beyond. Ever since the putsch gvt took over, it appears Mugabe has been gagged to speak to his supporters on a public Platform.

  • ZBC idambudziko chairo,its high time they fire those under performing zanoids or bootlickers.Sei vasingadzidzi ?Look at that platform the anchors perform on !!Its pathetic minister zii zvavo shit dzevanhu

  • Why is ED hesitant on opening up ZBC? Can we assume that also requires foreign investors?

    • i lyk it,tho its rhetoric!!!

    • Arikutya kufumurwa,imagine pachibuda kana ana jonso vachitaura

    • kkkk…so transparency wl exist only in our dreamland ka paZim?

  • Very true taneta ne propaganda dzavo isu

  • Taura hako

  • Opposition haina chairi kuunza kuZBC for broadcasting. They are busy fighting for positions

  • True US and UK check ZBC. Tv we are tired.

  • G40 in control

  • EU yacho yakazara mapofu mavakuzviona nhasi zvinhu zvava nemakore zvichiitika

  • Thank you veeeerrrryyy much for a fair observation

  • Washaya zvekufambiraka

  • hamuna chakachinja muno chakangochinja vatungamiri bedzi but zvese zvakasunga hupfumi zvichakadaro nekuty havade kusunungura

  • Zvafa Davos yese musango

  • Would not agree any further. It is actually disgusting

  • …then u hear some1(foolish) saying ED has my vote!!!
  • …then u hear some1(foolish) saying ED has my vote!!!
    • Kkkkkkk sando kwauri haana kana cent munhu wacho.arikt e d has.my vote

  • Munangagwa is opening the airwaves

    • He is doing no such thing its only zanu pama airwaves

  • that’s the problem of having 1 tv station in the country

  • True.

  • Dem true

  • True observation and nothing have changed

  • We are getting a raw deal from the our public broadcaster. U only hear and get to know what they think is politically correct.

  • That is the truth

  • Zanupf brodcasting cooperation

  • Yaa its a great concern not to only u Europeans but to the citizens as wel I hope ED wil have a luk on it.

  • Zanu B C

  • Vincent Kwenda

  • Idama iroro

  • We are now concerned about relations with Britain not these other small countries in Europe. Now that there is brexit the countries will come on individual basis.

    • Britain yachoo iyoyo if u r dubious inokusungirai play

  • Nyika kuvaridzi vayo chete chete