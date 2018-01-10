Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai spokesman dismisses ‘black market” statements from MDC officials

By Staff Reporter

Morgan Tsvangirai’s spokesman has dismissed a statement issued by MDC spokesman Obert Gutu who claimed the former Prime Minister would be contesting presidential elections this year.

MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai with his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka

In his New Year message released on Monday, Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, indicated that he was preparing to handover to a younger successor in the main opposition party.

“At a personal level, I feel an air of satisfaction as I reflect on the great journey we have travelled together even as I seriously ponder about the future.

“Beyond what we have achieved together, we ought to leave a lasting legacy where the baton can be changed peacefully, in a tranquil and cordial atmosphere of unity and togetherness,” Tsvangirai said.

“I am looking at the imminent prospects of us as the older generation leaving the levers of leadership to allow the younger generation to take forward this huge task that we started together so many years ago with our full blessing and support.

“It was therefore not by accident but by design that when I disclosed to you my health status, I also took a bold step to appoint an additional two vice presidents to assist me,” Tsvangirai added.

But on Tuesday, the MDC national spokesman Obert Gutu issued a statement saying; 

“Contrary to recent press reports that suggested that President Tsvangirai will soon be stepping down from the leadership of the party, the fact of the matter is that President Tsvangirai remains the leader of the MDC and he is the MDC Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.”

Tamborinyoka, who is Tsvangirai’s spokesman hit back saying;

“President Morgan Tsvangirai speaks for himself, as he did through his statement on Monday or through his official spokesperson, as happened after he met with President Mnangagwa last Friday. Any other channel parroting a purported MT position is the black market. And the black market is not only unofficial but illegal.”

The conflicting statements have emerged at a time when it’s clear there is serious jockeying for power within the 18 year-old movement. Tsvangirai’s youthful deputy Nelson Chamisa has been touted as a possible successor. Two other deputies Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri along with Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora are all in contention to take over the labour-backed party.

“As I have said before, while politicians only think about the next election, true statesmen think about the next generation, for current leaders are only but caretakers for future generations. We do not have any entitlement to lead but we have a duty to serve.

“We must recognize the imperative that new hands, with the full blessing of the people, must take this struggle and this country forward with the destination remaining the same – a society that prides itself for not leaving anyone behind in their pursuit of freedom, prosperity and happiness. That is the only lasting legacy and precedence that we must leave to future generations,” Tsvangirai added.

Nelson Chamisa shared pictures of his meeting with former MDC Secretary General, Tendai Biti who is part of the MDC Alliance that will contest elections this year.

Meanwhile Chamisa has shared pictures of his meeting with former MDC Secretary General, Tendai Biti who is part of the MDC Alliance that will contest elections this year.

“Defining and plotting the future together …Unity, focus, strategy and plan of ACTION…Have just met my brother Tendai Biti this morning to scope a formidable challenge in this defining 2018 Zimbabwe moment!!” Chamisa wrote on his Twitter handle which has over 101 000 followers. Nehanda Radio

  • So Tsvangirai said something as MDC you are failing to understand what he said ??

    Creating your own confusion

  • Confused coackroches

  • Lol

  • These guys are confused

  • Chokwadii vakuru vakati kumagumo kunenyaya!!!

  • Ma1 atanga ndizvo zvatakaita kwedu kuZanu pf.tikazodii paya

  • Which party should i support in Zimbabwe, both zanu and mdc are directionless, i think forming my own party is the best solution

  • Wish him a quick recovery.. Lord have mercy.

  • Yes yes

  • this issue of succession is being carefully managed to avoid ructions rem we’re facing a watershed election & the party needs the most popular candidate to galvernise support countrywide so apa paakutoda a bit of chigandanga kuti Chamisa atungamire party, any other candidate then we’re doomed. Yes if Biti had not rushed for the throne we could’ve been talking of two horses but alas he was impatient. So guys let’s be honest here we’re faced with a very tricky scenario, Morgan is a larger than life figure & we need another one of the same quality & in this case Chamisa is the ideal person. Ask Klopp at Liverpool he’l tell u its tricky to replace a star of Coutinho’s quality hes currently in a quandry. Lets discuss.

    • Agree with u the young man is popular with the masses unfortunately the the people within the party in charge of deciding do not see it that way , some of them also want to get to the top saka pane nyaya tine basa guru !

    • I would vote for Chamisa. His seems not only popular but comes across as very able. The thing is, panenge pane varipo vasirikuda kuda Nelson amhanye ne torch.

      I sure hope, book raakati he reads, THE ART OF WAR – by Sun Tzu taught him some good lessons when dealing with power. Zanu pf is already miles ahead in terms of campaigning not forgetting they have the power.

      So Nelson and sundry kana pane anotambira dhuze navo ma guys aye, tell them to wake up and start getting very very busy. Or they just might lose that vote to someone else.

  • President Morgan Tsvangirai speaks for himself, as he did through his statement on Monday or through his official spokesperson, as happened after he met with President Mnangagwa last Friday. Any other channel parroting a purported MT position is the black market. And the black market is not only unofficial but illegal.” hahahaha these morons they are fighting as to who will eat the back of a half bread which they are going to buy using the money they are going to pick on the road….

  • Zvochonyana ! Mheno ikoko

  • get your communications in order before dispulsion to those intended. if you get confused by internal issues, i can’t even imagine how much confusion you’ll have from both national and international affairs after the elections.

  • This high level confusion, controversy, conflict and contradiction is unacceptable.

  • Tsvangirai ngaazorore nyama dzadzimba.munhu wese anorwara hongu asi kana uri mutungamiri chisiya vachine simba vasunde
    Zviri pachena even iye anozviziva
    Ngaangodome achamira pama elections pachine tym
    Bcoz musazoti ZANU of ma rigger takupondai nenyemba dzamuri kuita idzi