Fifth Brigade in Zimbabwe: A brief summary

The Fifth Brigade was a formation of Zimbabwean soldiers. The Fifth Brigade was formed in 1981 and disbanded in 1988 amid allegations of brutality and murder during the Brigade’s occupation of Matabeleland. It was reformed later and was active until at least 2006.

Air Marshall Perrance Shiri

Training

In October 1980, Prime Minister Robert Mugabe signed an agreement with the North Korean President, Kim Il Sung, that they would train and equip a brigade for the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA). In August 1981, 106 North Koreans arrived to train the new brigade.

The members of the Fifth Brigade were drawn from 3,500 former troops of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), including two unintegrated ZANLA battalions, at Tongogara Assembly Point. There were a few Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) troops in the unit initially, but they were withdrawn before the end of the training.

It has been reported that there were also some foreigners in the unit, possibly Tanzanians. The training of the Fifth Brigade lasted until September 1982, when Minister Sekeramayi announced training was complete.

Background

The first Commander of the Fifth Brigade was Colonel Perence Shiri. The Fifth Brigade was different from all other army units in that it was not integrated into the army. It answered only to the Prime Minister, and not to the normal army command structures.

Zanu-PF fighters pictured in 1980. (Photograph: Brian Harris//Rex/Shutterstock)
Their codes, uniforms, radios and equipment were not compatible with other army units. Their most distinguishing feature in the field was their red berets, although many reports note that on occasions Fifth Brigade soldiers would operate in civilian clothes. Mugabe was also responsible and ordered Sekeramayi to announce that the training was over.

Fighting

In the elections of February 1980, Mugabe and his Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) won a landslide victory and Mugabe became Zimbabwe’s second black prime minister (after Abel Muzorewa).

Mugabe, whose political support came from his Shona-speaking tribal homeland in the north, attempted to build Zimbabwe on a basis of an uneasy coalition with his Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) rivals, whose support came mostly from the Ndebele-speaking south, Matabeleland, and with whites.

Mugabe sought to incorporate ZAPU into his ZANU–led government and ZAPU’s military wing into the army; and ZAPU’s leader, Joshua Nkomo, was given a series of cabinet positions in Mugabe’s government. However, the new prime minister was torn between this objective and pressures to meet the expectations of his own ZANU followers for a faster pace of social change.

Around this time, ex-ZANLA and ZIPRA troops awaiting demobilization or integration into the new national army also clashed in Bulawayo and other areas. Sometimes these clashes had civilian casualties as some of the ex-guerilla units were stationed in cantonments adjacent to residential areas.

An abortive ZAPU rebellion and discontent in Matabeleland spelled the end for this uneasy coalition. In 1982 Mugabe dismissed Nkomo from his cabinet, which triggered bitter fighting between ZAPU supporters in the Ndebele-speaking region of the country and the ruling ZANU.

Civil war in the mid-1980’s

Between 1983 and 1987 the Fifth Brigade brutally crushed any resistance in Matabeleland and many atrocities were committed. Over 10,000 civilians died and were buried in mass graves.

The intensity of their actions during the mid-1980s is associated with a specific Shona word: Gukurahundi. This is most simply translated as “the rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains.” Wikipedia

  • Vanhu vese vakukandirana nyoka mumwe wega ava kuti handisirinhi ndaiva responsible for Gukurahundi. What a bunch of cowards. Just own up and compensate

    • There is no need for compensation gwasela and gaigusu killed many people who should be compensated first if there is to be any compensation for gukurahundi

  • Saka ane mhosva aripachena ka

    • coz it never happend to yo family

  • Its so bad, who gave the orders to the Army to conduct such a ruthless operation.

  • It’s not just about compensation. It’s all to do with closure, the acknowledgement that one’s life is as good as the next person’s. That that dark past is not trivialised.

  • After all is said and done The responsibility lies with the leader of that era. Mugabe was the leader whether priminister or president which ever way he is responsible for gukurahundi

  • guys nyaya yenyu yegukurahundi u dont know it will get back to you..this is an issue between ndebeles n shona…the more u brimg it up it will create tribal issues because they the ndebele started the killings thats the part u guys never talk about

    • Bro,this thing never took place it only this media trying to spread hate speech right?

  • Hey guys gukurahundi rakaitwa naminster of state,defense, president,army general, fifth brigade boss nani futi .ko vadii kungobvuma vokumbira ruregerero

  • People rush to blame intervention yeArmy on Gukurahundi issue,no one bothers to understand how it started,Gwasela paaiisa poison mumatsime emaShona hakuna anozvirangarira,Gwasela and his dissidents pavaibhinya ,kuuraya zvese izvozvo sei musingazvitauri,Gwasela and his dissidents was an army on its own so the intervention of the army was to retain normalcy, But because the Ndebeles were defeated they start complaining, Kana strategy yavo yaiva yashanda they could have celebrated, ask those Shonas from Gokwe, Mberengwa, Chivi,Gweru, Zvishavane,they will tell you that Gukurahundi helped them a lot because Gwasela and crew were ruthless to them, only cowards cry foul when they lost as for us we celebrate that Gukurahundi was good,

    • Then why kill thousands of Innocent woman and children ?.

    • Celebrating are you sure mind your words

    • Then the army was supposed to launch a manhunt for Gwesela and dissidents only, that was going to be fair and square, not to butcher innocent people.

    • Those who died that time are dead ,we suffered in our time wether ndebele or shona and ndebelez burned shonas in southafrica durin the xenophobic period itwasnt the south africans but ndebelez did that

    • If they went for gasela no problem but why kids and women and innocent men you mean of these people were gasela

    • This issue of Gukukurahundi to me is a sad story these Ndebele pple i hate them big time they killed many of my relatives in Mberengwa during this time calling us amasvina we ended up leaving in thick bushes rukato ask them they know this. We are just quite nt because we are happy bt we know the truth. Ipapa vana nhingi ukavabvunza kuti chii chaiitika just after war masoja asangana havatauri funga vanhu vasanganiswa mubatalion imwe kongonzi muShona akainda kutoilet anongowanikwa akazembera madziro aurawa moti heee dai vanhu vasairohwa imimika. Haaaaaaaaaaa

  • They must sort this out before vafa ndebele people are not happy at all

  • Matewe shaz don’t justify 20 000 people dead over a few criminals vana gwesela were about 21

  • was there anything wrong to stop the ruthless killings of the Shona tribes

  • Have you ever been in the army? You are given an order or command and you don’t ask any question,you just do as you have been ordered to do.

  • The person to ask is Mugabe not Shiri.

  • It was a war,a game of bullets so u dont expect scores but casualties,Nkomo joined the government and this is when all the complaints ended.If politicians dont agree they fight and innocent civilians are on the receiving end.Saka musacheme coz kwaiva kurwisana

  • The brains behind Gukurahundi.

  • Those supporting this massacre are you sons and daughters of the killers.

  • We do not need history lessons..we need a growing economy, jobs and vibrant industry..dont tell us about gukurahundi.. wat do u want to do ..retaliate and kill shonas.. please if you cant be positive and pro success and development shut down this radio of yours..

  • Zvakapera nenguva yazvo izvo.Ini m enjoying hangu hupenyu nema Ndebele frendz angu muchingo humana pano.That was in the past.Lets build a united Zim.Varungu vakatiuraya tese wani but nhasi makuvadana kuvapa minda.Move foward tivake nyika.Pfutseki mhani

  • yadeuka yadeuka veduwee compensation haidzose munhu afa. kutongokanganwa nezvazo zvirinani kunoita maronda apore