Taxi driver steals from Good Samaritan

By Blessings Chidakwa

A 23-year-old Karoi taxi driver allegedly stole goods from a Good Samaritan who had offered him overnight accommodation.

Rabson Ngoma of 223/17 Messengers’ Camp in Chikangwe pleaded guilty to theft charges when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Felix Mawadze.

Magistrate Mr Mawadze sentenced him to 30 days in prison with an option of paying a $100 fine and an additional 30 days imprisonment if he fails to pay restitution of $100 by November 30.

Prosecutor Mr Texas Manditsvara told the court that on April 24, Ngoma approached Tawanda Mutali, who lives at 5560 White City in Chinhoyi seeking overnight accommodation.

Mutali agreed and advised the accused to go to his home where the duo met the complainant’s brother Kudzi Royce.

Mr Manditsvara said while at home Ngoma started using the complainant’s laptop.

As they were interacting Ngoma bolted out with it.

A chase was made but the duo failed to catch up with Ngoma.

Ngoma was arrested on November 13 in Chirundu. The Herald