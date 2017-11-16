Imperatives of the ‘cool coup’ and a transition in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Dr Tapiwa Shumba

It is not rocket science that a transition from the Mugabe era was imminent considering his advanced age. When and how it would happen remained difficult to predict.

The former head of Zimbabwe Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Happyton Bonyongwe (L) with Constantine Chiwenga, the commander of the Zimbabwean Army (C) listen to President Robert Mugabe at Harare Airport, on July 03, 2008.

Many permutations have been made from possible ‘blood bath’ to ‘dog eat dog’ or ‘endless civil war’. The bottom line is that predictions painted an Armageddon.

There is no doubt, as it has become abundantly clear, that President Mugabe’s game plan was and remains to die in office. It cannot be overlooked that his sudden departure from the scene would plunge the country into uncertainty and potential violent conflict.

What the ZDF has managed to do up to this stage is ‘step in’ to close the vacuum that was leading to uncertainty. Let there be no suggestion that this author is celebrating a coup d’etat. That is far from the truth.

However, if this ends well, this creates a new concept of an acceptable ‘cool coup’, potentially to be defined as a measure by the national defence forces to pacify a potentially violent transition when the sitting president has become evidently incapacitated but refusing to vacate his position.

How does the army remain the defence force and stay clear from staging a coup under these circumstances? What should the army bosses do to be celebrated as heroes and true professionals than ‘treasonous’ and villainous coup plotters.

The following four imperatives must be adhered to. Firstly, this ‘stepping in’ must be swift and should not last for more than 7 days before a clear roadmap is outlined. Secondly, they must ensure that civilians continue to go on about their business without unnecessary curfew. Thirdly, no violence must be used and people must not be harassed, injured or killed. Finally, an inclusive National Transitional Authority must be put in place with a roadmap to elections in 5 years.

For this to remain a ‘cool coup’, it must have a clear plan and a swift strategy for a return to normalcy. A clear strategy includes making it a point that the army returns to the barracks in a few days time and handover the country back to civilian authority.

The longer they take without an exit strategy, the closer this will move towards a ‘treasonous coup’ which will be frowned upon by Zimbabweans, SADC, AU and the international community who have been supportive thus far.

If this ‘stepping in’ is in line with the defence forces mandate to ‘protect citizens’ as outlined by the Constitution, then the army should make sure that it does not interfere with people’s errands. Zimbabweans are peace-loving and less involved people, which is partly also why they are less bothered by what is happening around them.

A coup d’tetat proper, generally comes with violence. Without violence, the army would have managed to stage something unprecedented. They have managed to do that so far, firstly by ensuring President Mugabe is unharmed and remains the president.

They have done well not to use violence. This in itself shows how our army is led by educated and intelligent people with cool heads, thus far. The consequences of harming a President and violence are well-documented.

A no violence approach also applies to those perceived to be ‘criminals’. As long as no one has tried to resist the situation, there is no need to round up anyone and arrest people without trial. This applies to Minister Chombo, Prof Jonathan Moyo et al.

The army must not be distracted but simply focus on ensuring there is a transitional civilian authority that will deal with these issues. These people remain citizens and their rights must be protected. It is not in the domain of the army to stoop as low as arresting a few individuals and detaining them without trial unless they resist. This will also create endless problems for the future.

On the National Transitional Authority, the army must leave that to negotiators from the different sections of our society. However, to cure the constitutional requirements, three approaches can be employed. Firstly, President Mugabe can be asked to resign – although it is difficult to see him agreeing to step down.

Secondly, parliament can be convened to impeach the President. The third and easier route is to convene the ZANU-PF politburo and recall the president. All these options have a degree of constitutional sanity. What it means under the current Constitution is that ZANU-PF will have to elect a leader to replace President Mugabe.

The elected leader may very well be VP Mnangagwa as it is a clear route to stability. President Mnangagwa should then move swiftly to negotiate and organise a transitional government that will take the country though a 5 year period of robust political, social and economic reform before any elections can be held.

The reforms must include reforming the army and placing it back under total civilian authority. Of course, it must be expected that key and talented opposition figures such as Tendai Biti, Nelson Chamisa et al will be part of this transitional government regardless of their political affiliations. The transitional authority must be as free as possible and last as long as is necessary to bring stability.

If ZDF Commander Constantino Chiwenga and his team pull this off in this manner, they deserve respect and a Nobel Peace prize than any manner of denigration and vilification.

This is a masterstroke. They would have shown an unmatchable degree of wisdom, ingenuity and intellect that has escaped many defence forces in the world. The selflessness will be remembered in history just as much as the liberation war is revered.

Dr Tapiwa Shumba writes in his personal capacity.

  • Ndooozvo chaizvo

  • Let those in control finish whats the rush for?

  • Kkkkkk Dr Shumba do you want to join the Generals as a strategist or you think they are failing

    • If he can’t do like tha then he can’t buy maheu….kkkll

  • Shuwa yagara simbi inorohwa ichapisa

  • Bob is buying time another day without a solution they will be forced to get rid of him

  • we dont care even if it takes 2 months its betta than him to return to presidency

  • A coup is a coup and a none coup is a none coup, there’s nothing like a cool coup. Neither modify a bad deed nor baden a good move, just call a spade a spade.

    • Whatever you call it, Its our Zimbabwean way to solve our own problems.

    • We are saying the same thing James, all i want is a reformed and organized Zimbabwe.

    • And it is very much welcome thus far..

    • These guys should just keep quiet where were they all this time it’s God time to deal with us as we have been praying for a solution from God

  • Dr Tapiwa ure right it should be swift, that old fool must be removed from that Iron Throne very fast

  • OPEN YOUR EYES YOU THINK THIS WAS PLANNED OVERNIGHT.
    it has been planned and well executed.
    Watch this space its end of the road for rawbutt.

    • TELL THEM

    • Nothing was planned they are fighting to satisfy personal interests hapana change untill civil society jets in

    • Civil society yacho yakanyarara seisiko…

    • civil society ahina leader – Tsvangirai from opposition is sick apana apana – plus baba Chatonga vakauraya civic society groups kudhaaaaa

  • Dead right, the longer it takes to resolve this then the more complicated it becomes for the Generals & the general populace

  • Mr General why can’t u do the unthinkable and put a bullet in this old man’s head

  • Atleast the more they stay the more we enjoy rides around town without police roadblocks

  • Mugabe should simply step down for everything to start flowing normally. If he resists, a very bad end is waiting for him and his supporters unfortunately.

  • im Zimbabwean. they can take as long as they like, from an ordinary guy’s point of view, things on the ground are okay. its been 37 years, we can wait, for now, because, we think, any change there at the top is welcome.

    • Kkk true my bro we are not in a hury we can wait till Christmas kk

    • Yes we can wait tomona kumirira 2 days idzodzi takambomirira kare kose for God’s time SADC a d AU hadzina basa dzaisingotirega wani. They can’t invade a peaceful country

  • Let them stay there for as long as possible if his RG continues to dig in.we have endured his evil clutches for 37 yrs.The generals can stay

  • Sadac and AU yarwadziwa ne2days koisu peseapa ?

  • The military have stepped in this it hasn’t taken over because it has never said so. To take over is to be in charge ,the have dissolve anything

  • Takambovhota rimwe gore tikapedza mwedzi wese tisina kupihwa maresults edu saka chero vakamuvharira mwedzi wese hatina basa nazvo.he already taught us patience

  • Thatha isikhathi senu bafana lilungise ilizwi lethu, uzothamba kuphela uyaphuma lo khulu efuna engafuni #Mayibuye_eZimbabwe_Yethu

  • I gain nothing from all this, better concentrate on what brings bread on my table ,period!

  • Zimbabweans will not frown sorry

  • let him be kille like what he did to our mothers and fathers brothers and sisters… he must be hanged that idiot

  • whatever way they use wat we want kuti Bob aende kwaZvimba zvekuti SADC .AU yati Chii hatina basa hapana SADC paingauya kuzoridza pfuti ipo pasina noise they can not start a war munyika irikuita zvunhu zvayo zviri peaceful. …MBAVHA MUJERI …PERIOD

  • SADC, AU. They are toothless. We have been under repressive rule for 38 years and they have rubber stamped all the atrocities that Mugabe committed and now they want him to leave a Dynasty.

  • Zimbabweans exhibit impatience where patience is most required. You waited 37 years , but can’t give the military even 1 week.

  • They can handle the situation even for a year it’s okay Mugabe lost elections a and negotiated for power sharing with the winner so he can as well go for now

  • We r not frowning pakadai

  • Watch out Dr yu might end up apologies to your statement

  • After u finish this go and do the same thing in Malawi.

