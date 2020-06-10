Govt dismisses reports of a military coup brewing…. blames media platforms

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has dismissed rumors of an “imminent military coup” and accused prominent opposition politicians, civil society organisations and popular news platforms, like Nehanda Radio for spreading the innuendoes.

Addressing a press conference attended by military chiefs and state security ministers at Mnangagwa’s Munhumutapa offices, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe denied the alleged coup speculation and warned outspoken opposition politician Job Sikhala and former ruling Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere against spreading the rumors.

Kazembe addressed the media following a meeting of the Working Committee of the National Security Council on Wednesday.

“The government has noted with grave concern these rumours suggesting an imminent military coup d’état in the country. The government would like to unequivocally debunk and dismiss these rumours with the contempt they deserve.

“The purveyors of this false coup narrative claim former Zanu PF members who fell by the wayside and largely went into self-imposed exile at the advent of the new dispensation in November 2017 are coming together in a united front with some named senior government leaders, some members of the security forces and elements of the opposition formations.

“This is in a bid to taint the image of the president, to undermine the legitimacy of the president and to render the country ungovernable.

“Government would like to sternly warn the purveyors of of this medley of falsehoods, who include such characters as Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala and a coterie of their accomplices who we are aware of, not to cry foul when the long arm of Zimbabwean law catches up with them in due course.

“They peddle this false narrative through opposition aligned print and electronic media including such non-attributable internet-based platforms as Gambakwe Media, Nehanda Radio, ZimEye, various anti-government hashtags and thousands of trolls.

“There is quite a number of Civil Society Organisations which have also enlisted into this illegal subversive bandwagon under the control of certain diplomatic missions accredited to Harare,” Kazembe claimed.

This comes after reports claiming that plans were afoot for the army to overthrow Mnangagwa who came into power through a military coup that removed late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Last week, award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono expressed concerns for his life after the ruling party convened a press conference where they made veiled threats at him for exposing alleged corruption by the First Family. Nehanda Radio