LIVE updates: Situation in Zimbabwe

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono

I have spoken to a trusted ZBC staffer. The ZBC complex is now under control of the military. The news reader Rumbi Takawira was roughed up a bit according to my source. Some journalists were also roughed up. The military is controlling who comes in or out of the Broadcast Center.

Temba Mliswa

20:52: “BREAKING- JUNTA has taken over Programming at ZTV as I speak”

20:53: “They have taken over ZBC as we speak”

Reuters

Earlier in the day Reuters reported four tanks were seen heading towards the Zimbabwe capital Harare on Tuesday, witnesses said, a day after the head of the armed forces said he was prepared to “step in” to end a purge of supporters of ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Two armoured personnel carriers were positioned on the outskirts of Harare late on Tuesday and soldiers were directing traffic, a Reuters witness said, a day after the head of the army threatened to intervene in politics. The soldiers deployed on Harare Drive, a major thoroughfare, ordered passing cars to keep their windows up and not ask questions.

“Don’t try anything funny, just go,” one soldier said to a Reuters reporter.

Mugabe chairs cabinet meeting

Mugabe chaired a weekly cabinet meeting in the capital on Tuesday. Afterwards, the ruling party, ZANU-PF, said it stood by the “primacy of politics over the gun”. It said Chiwenga’s statement suggests “treasonable conduct … meant to incite insurrection.”

Zanu PF Youth Leader Kudzai Chipanga

“Defending the revolution and our leader and president is an ideal we live for and if need be it is a principle we are prepared to die for,” Kudzai Chipanga

Alex Magaisa

“A military coup is the nuclear option. A coup would be a very hard sell at home and in the international community. They will want to avoid that.”