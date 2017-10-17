Kwaito star Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

Johannesburg – Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s court today.

Brickz was arrested in November 2013, after he was accused of raping his then 16-year-old niece at his home in Ruimsig, west of Johannesburg.

The ‘Sweety My Baby’ hitmaker was convicted of rape in July.

Brickz’s wife, Nqobile Ndlovu, was reportedly instrumental in assisting the victim in opening the case.

In his judgement, Magistrate John Baloyi said Brickz had betrayed the trust of close family members when he raped the victim.

The star’s lawyer indicated that he intended to appeal the conviction. IOL