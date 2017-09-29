Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mpilo battles to fix radiography machine…. needs $63k while Mugabe blows millions on useless trips

While President Robert Mugabe blows millions on useless trips abroad, cancer patients who have been relying on Mpilo Central Hospital’s cancer unit for radiotherapy risk falling into a relapse as they have been defaulting on treatment after the unit’s radiography machine broke down in June. It requires $63 000 to be fixed.

Mpilo Hospital’s Radiotherapy centre
Mpilo Hospital’s Radiotherapy centre

In an interview, Mr Leonard Mabandi said the hospital has since the end of June not been administering radiotherapy.

“Our major challenge is that we import these machines and expertise which makes it expensive to run the cancer unit. We entered into a service contract with a South African company and they have indicated that they can only fix the machine if we pay $63 000,” he said.

Mr Mabandi said the hospital needs to raise the required foreign currency to pay the company before its workers come to fix the machine.

“We will engage the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe so that we are included on its priority list for forex allocation. Given these circumstances we can only be able to fix this problem by mid-October,” he said.

Mr Mabandi said his fear was that the condition of the patients who have been defaulting on their cancer treatment following the breakdown of the machine, may deteriorate.

“Just like with any disease, cancer patients need to adhere to treatment. We have however managed to help other patients to access chemotherapy while they wait for their machine to be fixed,” said Mr Mabandi.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said it was important that funds be availed to fix the machine.

“When I got here, I was a bit unhappy as I was told that the DMX accelerator, the one used for radiotherapy is no longer working.

“When I asked the chief executive officer, he said one part broke down and that $63 000 is needed to fix it,” said Dr Parirenyatwa during a visit to the hospital last week.

The cancer unit which has not been operating for the past 17 years, only resumed operations last April thereby bringing relief to thousands of patients in southern parts of the country who had to travel to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare for treatment. The Chronicle

  • Tatenda Mukova Tony Hilton M Arnold Chirombo

    • 63k..wow!

    • How much did we spend last week in New York?

    • Im jus stressed by this BS gents, its so blatantly heartless Allowance ya Chatunga, nemuzukuru nana Bona is already 60K

  • While his wife DisGrace buys mansions , Worse he swears he is not retiring soon.,

  • Zvikupera izvo

  • Vana vebenzi havana mufaro .

  • okusalayo umgabe naye uzofa and mark my words six miles down put concrete on his grave

  • very sad

  • Ndizvo zvinoita kutonga nyoka ine mbwende like zimbos.is the president democratic or selfish ruler. I wish all the money blown on provincial rallies so far could have created some jobs. Some companies need less than 20milion to start production aah what is selling ice cream going to do to our dead economy.

  • Dhende

  • Mugabe must just fuck off

  • Sell one of the Bentleys

  • This South African company is going to send some underpaid zimbos to fix the machine because our on economy is failing to retain skilled labour.

  • ZVAKAOMA

  • simphiwe2

  • Whilst they are busy cracking down on social platforms trying to silence the voices of the voiceless

  • Ruvheneko grill your dad about the situation.last weekend you were grilling chinamasa

  • Mpilo is a hospital of thieves….

  • I don’t think he even knows wer to find mpilo hsptl

  • £63000 that’s chtunga’s lunch money

