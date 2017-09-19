Diamond Platnumz: Yes, I cheated on Zari

By Thomas Matiko | Daily Nation |

Bongo flava heartthrob Diamond Platinumz has finally admitted that he cheated on Zari Hassan with Hamisa Mobetto, the star of the sexy video of the hit song “Salome”. The affair culminated into a pregnancy, which Diamond previously vehemently denied responsibility for.

The admission will finally put to rest the rumours that have been flying around in showbiz circles for a long time now.

Fans will recall that Diamond once referred to the beauty Hamisa as an attention seeker when she first claimed that he was carrying his child. He even went further and asked her to come out and name the man responsible.

However, on September 19, Diamond ate his words. Speaking during a radio interview with popular Tanzanian show Leo Tena, he admitted to being the father of one-month-old Abdul Latif Naseeb Abdul Juma who was named after the musicians’ father Abdul Naseeb.

ZARI KNOWS

According to Diamond, who is also involved currently in another cheating scandal with 2013 Big Brother winner Dillish Mathews, Zari was aware the whole time of what happened between him and Mobetto while she was busy taking care of her businesses in South Africa.

The crooner says he was able to explain to Zari what transpired between him and Mobetto and she was fully supportive of him. “Katika maisha hivi vitu vinatokea, lakini jambo muhimu ni namna gani mtu unadili na suala kama hilo kama mwanaume. Hakuna sababu ya kutengeneza vita isiyokuwa na sababu ili hata hapo baadae watoto wote waje kukua pamoja na kufurahi kama familia,” he said.

“These things happen in life but the most important thing is how you deal with it as a man. There is no need of creating a war where there is none. Later on in life, the children will grow up together and they will be happy as a family.”

NOT A DEAD-BEAT DAD

In the interview, Diamond also refuted claims that he wanted to be a dead-beat father by earlier own disowning the baby, accusing Mobetto of using the situation to destabilise his relationship with Zari.

According to Diamond, he and the model had an agreement that he would provide for the child and in return Mobetto would remain silent on the issue so as not to hurt Zari but she decided to break the truce.

He says he has done everything possible to ensure Mobetto and the baby are well taken care off including buying her a new car ( a Rav 4, just in case you were wondering) to ease her way around the town as well as paying an upkeep of TSh70,000 (Sh3,131) daily.

His mother, Diamond says, was the first to visit the video vixen in hospital when she gave birth.

“Nilifanya kila kitu ambacho mwanaume anapaswa kufanya, ikiwa ni pamoja na kumpatia Mobetto Shilingi elfu 70 kila siku na kumnunulia gari aina ya Rav 4 mpya kwa ajili ya kuendea kliniki na safari za mtoto za hapa na pale.”

“I did everything that a man is supposed to do, including giving her upkeep money and a Rav 4,” he added.