Grace savages Gen Chiwenga

3,400 51

By Mugove Tafirenyika

First Lady Grace Mugabe alleged yesterday that commander of the defence forces General Constantino Chiwenga had falsely claimed that President Robert Mugabe wanted sacked former Cabinet minister Christopher Mutsvangwa to lead war veterans, when it was his own decision to impose Mutsvangwa for unknown reasons.

File picture of First Lady Grace Mugabe in parliament alongside army general Constantine Chiwenga
Speaking at the youth interface rally held in Bindura, Grace also said Mutsvangwa and his colleagues in the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) deserved to be sacked from Zanu PF because they had become a problem.

But it was her claim that Chiwenga had handpicked Mutsvangwa to lead the war vets under the pretext that he had been sent by Mugabe which stunned the gathered crowd.

“I want to tell you the truth about Mutsvangwa. He was not elected. We are constantly being intimidated and threatened by Mutsvangwa that Mnangagwa has the support of the army.

“Mutsvangwa akanotorwa uko naChiwenga akanzi president ndovarikuda iwewe (Mutsvangwa was brought by Chiwenga and told that the president wants you to lead the war veterans).

“President havana kumbobvira vadaro (the president never said that). President is a very democratic person,” Grace said.

“So, Mutsvangwa deserved to go. He deserved to leave this party. Nekuti iny’any’a (he is troublesome). Haana kukwana (He is not normal). Pasi naye (down with him),” she added.

Mutsvangwa said he had no time to respond to Grace’s accusations.

“I am a revolutionary. I don’t comment on hyperactive nonentities. The man who mattered most, the president, dispensed with frivolities and made quite a refreshing speech today (yesterday) in Bindura when he talked about real challenges that we face in building the modern statecraft,” he said.

“He (Mugabe) also focussed on the collective national sacrifice for the independence of the country … I played my modest part in that with so many youths of that epochal 1975/6 Samora Machel-Soweto Generation.

“G40 blabber mouths have been on a screech for too long. I hope after the Bindura interface rally they change tact,” the garrulous Mutsvangwa added.

Although Chiwenga stands accused of backing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Zanu PF succession wars, he has publicly distanced himself from the former liberation’s movement’s ructions.

Ruling party insiders say Grace is backing the Generation 40 faction which is fiercely opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.

Speaking in June, Chiwenga labelled one of the alleged kingpins of the G40, Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo as enemy of the State — after the Tsholotsho North legislator appeared to slam the Command Agriculture programme, a government-backed food security initiative which involves the military among other players.

Chiwenga issued a lengthy statement in the State-run Herald newspaper, in comments which attracted sharp criticism from opposition political parties.

Chiwenga justified what was interpreted as encroachment into civilian matters by saying food security was one of the pillars of national security, adding that an attack on the programme was an attack on the economy.

“When you attack the economy you become the enemy of the State … This guy (Moyo) who is vomiting that nonsense, didn’t he get support from Command Agriculture.

“He has some other forces behind him? Hasn’t he written books that he is going to destroy Zanu PF from within? We read. We are all educated. We read. He has said that.

“Everyone must see. He rebelled before. Not once. He rebelled when we were in the struggle, he ran away. When he ran away he did all his nonsense . . .

“And in his book, when he was teaching, his commentary on why he went to America — we know. When he left and went independent, was he repentant?

“And we know now that the tweeting is coming from Baba Jukwa and company, we know that. But I think he has got to where we wanted him to. Let me leave it at that,” Chiwenga thundered then. Daily News

  • Grace & chiwenga voetsek

  • Anoda ice cream, Dr Mhamha ngatimupewo ice cream kkkk

  • seems this woman is the only innocent one we all wrong iye ndiye mugoni webasa,congratz then.

  • Grace dai wambonyarara uchakanganisa zvinhu zvizhinji wakarivara seriously

  • Kkkkkkkkk ndezveikoko

  • Grace anoda kuchekwa sari anyanya aaaa

  • The mugabes are going to start civil war very soon..

    • u right Mike power yavadhaka zvekusaona

    • yah uyo ndomugumo wacho pamberi apo ndazoons army yapatsanuka ndokaona ropa raerera chengetai kutaura uku vvakuru nevadiki pfuty muchapiwa by force kupinda musango

  • Iwe ndiwe unongotadzirwa chete umm

  • Grace kaaaaa uchatiza muno soon

  • watuka garwe usati wayambuka rwizi iwe grace

  • Heeeeezvooooo!!!

  • “I see a bunch of cowards”. Rakadaro zvaro Jaya richizviimbira zvaro.

  • Ana Grace zip it ….who are you…nonsense! 🙉🙉🙉🙉he will definately get rid of you sooner than later

  • I’m not saying I hate Robert Mugabe I’m just saying that if I find Robert Mugabe in hospital on life support machine,I will unplugg the machine and charge my phone,I just hate low batteries !

    • Kkkkkkk

    • Mugabe, has played his part, he is as innocent as a child now, let’s not point fingers at him, what do you expect from a 94year old grand grand father, l expect him to tell the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, history. Not to be involved in all this, eat in the morning, lunch, eat, supper, and drink and he goes to the bed without being stressed. Stressing him now, you are shorten his life, God wants him to see chatunga’s son. He played his part long back. Live him alone please.

    • lolz

    • Kkkkk

    • Kkkkkkkk

    • LKKK

    • Kkkkkkkk yu too much

  • Ukaona munhu wese anotaurwa namai anenge avapedyo nekudzingwa ndozvakaitwa teurai ropa semafunnies tikazonzwa ah vapamburwa mark my words

  • Uku ndokuririsa kwengoma yaava pedyo nekubvaruka,kuridza ngoma nedemo munhu agere papfumo

  • Some wives will make u throw away all your relatives ukasara uri one !!

  • muchatitangirawo zvimwe imi nepamuromo penyu apa

  • U see zimbabweans grace is tryin to wak u up

  • This lunatic is now playing with fire army is not women’s league , here diplomatic immunity doesn’t work girl , dai wambogadzirwa nhowa otherwise you won’t hve time to regret

  • Kunipisa kwamakuda kutamba abuya

  • Amai vaakudenha mago manje ,gandanga haridye derere

  • Go on Grace destroy the party from within, ZANU beware remember who caused man to disobey God?

  • Musati Army General, itai Chiwenga nekuti hakuna musoja anotukwa zvakadaro pasina action yaanotora musodya wekudya sadza.

    • kuita kwevanoziva zvavanoita vanoziva kuty mupengo ndokusaka vachinyarara asika hazvirevi kunyarara kupusa mhinduro yavo muchaiona pamberi

    • Kkkkkkk taura hako makwara aya.

  • kwasara door to door mbama after mbama

  • Dog eat dod politics

  • Playing with muddy waters in the middle of a desert

  • Most people don’t believe in the Stars of the Zodiac, they call it satanic or Whatever but a Pisces will confuse all of you and Mugabe is behaving just like his star, a Pisces, so intelligent, but very emotional, a Pisces man like Mugabe will crush you with facts real or fake and you will believe his lies, even himself will believe in his own lies. Call those zodiac signs satanic but its your loss. God created people according to the months and dates they were born

  • A lesson to every noble man out there, if you marry a hoe who was once your small house, you may enjoy the first years of bliss before the hoeing kicks in and the true character shows. Sadly for Bob it’s too late.

  • Malema was right after all and so was Dongo..

  • Zvakaoma amai imharapatsetse ava varikuda mbiri chete zvino vachayeuka bako vaniwa nemvura

  • Zvakunakidza

  • Dongo is the one who started all this because the president never wanted his wife to get involved in his business

