Storm over Busiswa’s Madau snub. . . Songstress disgusts many after rebuffing disabled Byo socialite

Multi-talented Michelle Madau left the Large City Hall car park in Bulawayo shattered at the weekend, not because she had not seen one of her favourite artistes Busiswa perform – but because she had been rubbished by the Kalawa Chikita after having shoved the rowdy crowd with crutches to gain access to her.

Popularly known as the Diva, a disabled Madau – who has defied all odds and manages a lot of local artistes through the Divas Inc events and artistes management company – said she had gone to the City Hall where the SAMA Festival was being held to see Busiswa, an artiste she adores.

“I just wanted a picture with Busiswa. I literally waited for her to finish her conversation with someone then I politely asked to take a picture, but she refused to pose with me.

“When the crowd took note of what was happening, they made noise and yelled at her. That’s when she turned around and said ‘take the pic’.

“But still, I asked her to at least kneel or bend a bit so she’s almost my height and she said, “I don’t want. Take the pic and go” Madau told friend Oliver Keith who shared her ordeal on his Facebook page.

Keith said he was disappointed by Busiswa’s attitude especially considering what Madau had gone through just to gain access to her.

“Michelle (in her state) wrestled her way through the crowd at City Hall to make her way to Busiswa because she adores her. I was on the phone with Michelle for close to an hour after the incident and she really let out her disgust,” said Keith.

“So here’s my question to Busiswa. Would you have acted the same towards someone who is able bodied. Would it have cost you to be polite to a fan who made her way to City Hall despite her disability? I was actually your biggest fan, not that you really need me, but I’m disappointed.”

Keith further demanded that Busiswa apologises to Madau and threatened to mobilise people to sabotage her next show in the city in the event that she does not apologise.

“Unless you apologise to this young lady, the next time you’re in Bulawayo, I’ll make sure that no one I know attends your show and believe me, I know a lot of people. The Chronicle