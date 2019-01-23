Oliver Keith sets tongues wagging

By Tonderai Zvimba

Online comedy sensation, model Oliver Keith, who is better known by his comic character NaJesca, set tongues wagging on social media when he posted a semi-nude picture on Facebook this past weekend.

The South Africa based-online comedian and model posted a seductive picture which saw females drooling over him in the comments section on his Facebook account.

The semi-nude picture was accompanied by a powerful message as he urged people to appreciate their bodies the way they are. He said his job requires him to have a certain body.

The comedian wrote: “Good morning . . . I am in the process of sculpturing my body. Do not forget that YOU are beautiful as you are. Never let anyone make you feel otherwise. The only reason I have to make myself look a certain way is because my job and career requires me to do so. YOU are beautiful and handsome as YOU are. It cannot be taken away from YOU”.

However, most in the comments section seemed to ignore the message and focused on his body as they lusted and drooled over it.

Below are some of the family friendly comments.

Priscillah Danda Bunhu: Lord deliver us from temptation as we have boyfriends who don’t look like this, Amen.

Sharon Mashave: You are a very good sculptor shem!

After all these comments, one wonders what his wife thinks and feels about so many women drooling over her man and brazenly declaring it.

When he is not doing comedy and modelling, he is a wedding MC and recently posted a message saying he has started taking bookings for 2019 weddings. The Chronicle